Nnu Youth Wing Lauds Okowa, Calls For More Job Creation

Ndokwa Neku Union (NNU), the umbrella body of all Ndokwa sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora has lauded the Delta State Governor, Sen. (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa for the reconstruction and commissioning of the Ogume/Kwale road.

The National President, NNU Youth Wing, Amb. Lucky Onyia gave this commendation at Ogume during the inauguration of the NNU Ogume youth Clan executives at Ogbe-Ogume, weekend.

Onyia noted that, travelling through Ogume/Kwale road has now been made easier since the Delta State Government reconstructed the road.

The President thanked Governor Okowa for all that his administration has done for Ndokwa so far. He, however, appealed to him, to focus more on job creation in order to absorb the unemployed youths in Ndokwa nation.

He also called on the Okowa-led government to consider other local government areas in Ndokwa nation in terms of infrastructural development as well as in human capital development especially as it affects the youths.

“I must thank the Delta State government for all that it has done for Deltans so far and especially for Ndokwa nation. I must also let him know that in Ndokwa Nation we have very many educated yet unemployed youths that need to be gainfully employed,” he noted.

“For me, I believe and I want to suggest to the state government to focus more on job creation so as to take most of our youths across the state out of the streets. Ndokwa nation has many needs – adequate electricity, good schools, functional medical centres, markets – we need more good roads in Ndokwa,” he stated.

He lamented that in the seven clans in Ogume, there has not been electricity in the area for years now. He, therefore, called on the State government, relevant authorities and all well- meaning Ndokwa sons and daughters to come together and give Ogume communities a befitting face-lift.

“It’s unfortunate that we don’t have electricity in Ndokwa Nation and especially in Ogume; no street road is tarred in the 7 Ogume communities; Ogume does’t have any market also. I believe the state government can come to our aid,” he stated.

The body therefore called on all Ndokwa youths to support the Delta State government and remain peaceful, adding that with dialogues the collective goals of Ndokwa nation will be achieved.