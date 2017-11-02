Tompolo’s Kinsmen Appeal To Niger Delta Avengers

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Chairmen of Gbaramatu communities have appealed to the Niger Delta Avengers to maintain peace and halt plans to resume hostilities in the region, imploring the militant group to adopt dialogue.

This is coming on the heels of last week Friday’s declaration by Niger Delta Avengers to resume destruction of oil facilities in the Niger Delta region.

Worried by the consequences of the planned resumption of hostilities, kinsmen of ex-militant Leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), implored the militant group to adopt dialogue.

The Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community, Gbararmatu kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, who spoke on behalf of the Chairmen of Gbararmatu communities, lauded the Niger Delta Avengers for the ceasefire declared months ago and urged that it should be sustained, no matter the provocation.

“We want to appeal to the Niger Delta Avengers to give peace a chance and adopt dialogue because, in most cases, your actions negatively affect our environment and the image of the region,” Comrade Mulade who is also an environmental activist said on behalf of the chairmen of Gbararmatu communities.

They implored the Federal Government to fulfill its promises to the economic life base of the country, particularly the good and peace loving people of the oil rich Niger Delta.