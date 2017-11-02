Okowa Slashes Price Of Waste Bins For Residents

AS part of his desire to provide an effective waste management mechanism and the need for a cost-friendly waste bin for the proper disposal of solid waste, the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has slashed the price of waste bins produced by the state government from N10, 000 to N5, 000 and from N15, 000 to N10, 000 for residential and business premises respectively.

The governor has also directed the Ministry of Environment to develop a flexible payment plan for the benefit of all citizens and residents of the state.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement from the office of the State Commissioner for Environment, Barr. John Obukohwo Nani.

The statement reads in part. “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public, particularly Deltans that the State Ministry of Environment is using this medium to sensitise Deltans against the unwholesome practice of burning of waste and the ugly trend in which persons, organisations and business owners dispose their refuse indiscriminately along the streets and highways, thereby defacing the aesthetics of the environment.”

The commissioner noted that in order to check this ugly trend and ensure that the beauty and cleanliness of our environment is sustained and remarkably improved upon, “The state government is directing the general public, most especially persons, organisations and business owners to have a government waste bin for appropriate disposal of refuse by an accredited Private Sector Participants (PSP) waste collector to a government approved dumpsites.”

He also directed all local government councils, Waste Management Board (WMB), Delta State Capital Terrirory Development Agency (DSCTDA), state sanitation taskforce and other relevant authorities to monitor their areas and ensure that every residential, organisational and business premises acquires a government waste bin at the subsidised rates from their respective local government secretariats or DSCTDA, Asaba.