We’re Committed To Ensuring Sanity In Civil Service –Okwuofu

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State Civil Service Commission has disclosed its intentions to consolidate on its achievement by setting in motion, mechanisms to ensure and sustain discipline and good conduct within the state’s civil service.

The Commission Chairman, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, said that some of the plans include the deployment of Electronic Data and Record Management System (EDRMS), which would assist the commission to manage its records with ease and precision, as well as ensure that staff records/ information are not lost to accidents.

Okwuofu, who made the disclosure during a budget defense exercise before the House Committee on Ethics, Rules and Privileges, said that the commission was also looking into the review of the Public Service Commission Regulations (PSR) 1978 and mass production of the revised version.

According to her, the commission also intends to build a befitting headquarter complex and in collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Planning, requested for a vote to be created for it. The Ministry of Economic Planning in response, promised to include it in the omnibus vote for public buildings in the Ministry of Housing.

Appraising the 2017 budget, Okwuofu said that the total approved budget for the commission in the 2017 fiscal year amounted to N154 million, adding that as at October 31, 2017, the performance of the 2017 budget for the commission stood at zero per cent.

She stated, however, that N198 million has been proposed for the 2018 appropriation law, with N56 million earmarked for personnel cost, N117 million for recurrent expenditure and N33 million for capital expenditure.

She appealed that the proposal be ‘graciously considered and approved as recommended to enable the commission achieve its goals.’

The Chairman, House Committee, Hon. Dennis Omovie, commended the commission for bringing sanity to the state’s civil service.

He appealed to Deltans to cast their hope on the good side of the fortune as 2018 would be better.