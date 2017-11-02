AS the deteriorating
condition of some roads across state, over the years the state (pot holes), deepen,
threatening lives and property, Deltans kicked, asking in one loud voice, where is Direct Labour Agency (DLA).
DLA, a professional engineering
agency, highly respected for the calibre of its staff, was not established
by the Delta State Government in a hurry. The state government, as a matter of fact, embarked
on careful
Consultation and planning,
before it’s final conception, as an interventionist
body, saddled with one responsibility to promptly repair the failed portions of state roads, in the process, to save lives and property.
Yes, few years after its birth, the agency as a matter of fact, excelled, repairing several failed roads across the state effectively
to the awe of its critics. In addition, DLA to the astonishment of Deltans also embarked on the construction of many standard roads. All these are today history.
However, this tremendous
achievement was possible, due to the presence
of sophiscated modern
equipment in its position
(then), across the three asphalt plants in the three senatorial districts
in the state. However
with the presence of these battles ready equipment
in the grass root areas and the presence of zeal, committed and focus personals, the agency obviously excelled. Again, that was then.
The persistence presence
of manageable accident-
prone failed portions
of roads in the state is sad and worrisome, the situation is painful and humiliating, especially, in this computer era, judging
with the presence of professional personals
DLA harbour’s, is indeed
very discouraging, as Deltans sober at the backyards.
The inability of the agency to rise up to the staring challenges, has affected its reputation, as some Deltans have today, liken it to ‘an elder, who lazily watches a pregnant goat tied on a pole at the backyard, suffering under the scorching Sun, giving birth, without swiftly rushing to alleviate its plights, by taking it a better
comfort place.
Our respondents, who bared their minds on the issue, are asking one question, what is wrong? Why is the agency still toddling after seeing more and better days before? Is it as a result of laziness or lack of vital working equipment and capital? One of our disappointed
respondents, Mr. Vincent
Onwani, expressed his worry on the seemingly
poor maintenance of failed portions of the roads by the DLA and urged it to wake from its slumber.
Another respondent, Mrs. Ann Blessing, a Warri based trader, was not satisfy with the development,
which she described as very unpleasant.
Blessing, then stressed on the importance of strategising
and harmonization of its programme by the management, to unveil and amend the existing linkages for onward presentation to the state government for its restoration.
In his reaction, a commercial
motorist, Master John Odega, expressed dissatisfaction
with the presence
of manageable failed portions of roads, which he said, were speedy deteriorating