Deteriorating State Of Roads Worrisome

AS the deteriorating

condition of some roads across state, over the years the state (pot holes), deepen,

threatening lives and property, Deltans kicked, asking in one loud voice, where is Direct Labour Agency (DLA).

DLA, a professional engineering

agency, highly respected for the calibre of its staff, was not established

by the Delta State Government in a hurry. The state government, as a matter of fact, embarked

on careful

Consultation and planning,

before it’s final conception, as an interventionist

body, saddled with one responsibility to promptly repair the failed portions of state roads, in the process, to save lives and property.

Yes, few years after its birth, the agency as a matter of fact, excelled, repairing several failed roads across the state effectively

to the awe of its critics. In addition, DLA to the astonishment of Deltans also embarked on the construction of many standard roads. All these are today history.

However, this tremendous

achievement was possible, due to the presence

of sophiscated modern

equipment in its position

(then), across the three asphalt plants in the three senatorial districts

in the state. However

with the presence of these battles ready equipment

in the grass root areas and the presence of zeal, committed and focus personals, the agency obviously excelled. Again, that was then.

The persistence presence

of manageable accident-

prone failed portions

of roads in the state is sad and worrisome, the situation is painful and humiliating, especially, in this computer era, judging

with the presence of professional personals

DLA harbour’s, is indeed

very discouraging, as Deltans sober at the backyards.

The inability of the agency to rise up to the staring challenges, has affected its reputation, as some Deltans have today, liken it to ‘an elder, who lazily watches a pregnant goat tied on a pole at the backyard, suffering under the scorching Sun, giving birth, without swiftly rushing to alleviate its plights, by taking it a better

comfort place.

Our respondents, who bared their minds on the issue, are asking one question, what is wrong? Why is the agency still toddling after seeing more and better days before? Is it as a result of laziness or lack of vital working equipment and capital? One of our disappointed

respondents, Mr. Vincent

Onwani, expressed his worry on the seemingly

poor maintenance of failed portions of the roads by the DLA and urged it to wake from its slumber.

Another respondent, Mrs. Ann Blessing, a Warri based trader, was not satisfy with the development,

which she described as very unpleasant.

Blessing, then stressed on the importance of strategising

and harmonization of its programme by the management, to unveil and amend the existing linkages for onward presentation to the state government for its restoration.

In his reaction, a commercial

motorist, Master John Odega, expressed dissatisfaction

with the presence

of manageable failed portions of roads, which he said, were speedy deteriorating