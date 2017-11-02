DELTA State People’s
Democratic Party
[PDP] Woman Leader,
Mrs. Kanwuria Ogboko
has described the ceding of
three slots by the state governor
to women from the
various local government
areas for the forthcoming
local government elections
as an action which
would not be forgotten in
a hurry.
This is as the Aniocha
South PDP Women Leader,
Mrs. Philomena Ngidigwe
has also called on PDP
women in Aniocha South
Council Area to rally round
the PDP candidates in the
forthcoming local government
elections and work
for their victory.
The state PDP Woman
leader who stated this during
an enlarged meeting of
PDP women in Ogwashi-
Uku maintained that in
the history of the party in
the state, women have not
been accorded such recognition,
saying that it was
imperative women should
rally round them-selves
and shun any act capable of
jeopardizing the privilege
the state governor has accorded
them.
Mrs. Ogboko who appealed
to those who lost
in the primaries not to be
aggrieved, emphasized
that everyone has its own
time. “You all know that the
party is quite large and can
accommodate everybody.
It is therefore important
that those who lost in the
primaries should not as
a result of that leave the
party. There is always time
for everybody.
PDP is the only party we
all have and it behooves on
us to work for its success.
As for the women leaders
in the various wards, it is
important that you constantly
convene meeting
among yourselves so that party members can know
what it is happening at all
times.
“You all can see that before
now, women have not
been so recognized, so we
must commend our state
governor for given us the
opportunity to produce
three female councilors
from all the local governments
in the forthcoming
local government elections.
This calls for greater support
for the state governor
from everybody”, she said.
The Aniocha South Woman
Leader, Mrs. Philomena
Ngidigwe, who convened
the PDP women meeting
, on her part, urged the
women to ensure that the
party emerges victorious
in the forthcoming local
government elections. “It
is to enlighten everyone
on the need to work for
the victory of our party
in the forthcoming local
government elections that
informed the convening of
this meeting.
“It is also expected that
the women leaders at the
ward levels when they get
home today should do the
same thing by convening
meetings for the women
at the wards. The essence
is for the women to start
preparing for the local government
elections by mobilizing
other women in their
wards.
“And like the state woman
leader has said, we have
never had it so good that
women could be mandated
to produce three councilors
from each local government
in the forthcoming
elections. The only way we
can express our gratitude
to the state governor for
given women those
three slots is to work for
the victory of our party in
the coming local government
elections and future
elections.
“You will agree with me
that the more we work for
our party, the more benefits
we derive from both the
state government and the