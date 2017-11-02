PDP Woman Leader, Ogboko, Lauds Party For Slots To Women

DELTA State People’s

Democratic Party

[PDP] Woman Leader,

Mrs. Kanwuria Ogboko

has described the ceding of

three slots by the state governor

to women from the

various local government

areas for the forthcoming

local government elections

as an action which

would not be forgotten in

a hurry.

This is as the Aniocha

South PDP Women Leader,

Mrs. Philomena Ngidigwe

has also called on PDP

women in Aniocha South

Council Area to rally round

the PDP candidates in the

forthcoming local government

elections and work

for their victory.

The state PDP Woman

leader who stated this during

an enlarged meeting of

PDP women in Ogwashi-

Uku maintained that in

the history of the party in

the state, women have not

been accorded such recognition,

saying that it was

imperative women should

rally round them-selves

and shun any act capable of

jeopardizing the privilege

the state governor has accorded

them.

Mrs. Ogboko who appealed

to those who lost

in the primaries not to be

aggrieved, emphasized

that everyone has its own

time. “You all know that the

party is quite large and can

accommodate everybody.

It is therefore important

that those who lost in the

primaries should not as

a result of that leave the

party. There is always time

for everybody.

PDP is the only party we

all have and it behooves on

us to work for its success.

As for the women leaders

in the various wards, it is

important that you constantly

convene meeting

among yourselves so that party members can know

what it is happening at all

times.

“You all can see that before

now, women have not

been so recognized, so we

must commend our state

governor for given us the

opportunity to produce

three female councilors

from all the local governments

in the forthcoming

local government elections.

This calls for greater support

for the state governor

from everybody”, she said.

The Aniocha South Woman

Leader, Mrs. Philomena

Ngidigwe, who convened

the PDP women meeting

, on her part, urged the

women to ensure that the

party emerges victorious

in the forthcoming local

government elections. “It

is to enlighten everyone

on the need to work for

the victory of our party

in the forthcoming local

government elections that

informed the convening of

this meeting.

“It is also expected that

the women leaders at the

ward levels when they get

home today should do the

same thing by convening

meetings for the women

at the wards. The essence

is for the women to start

preparing for the local government

elections by mobilizing

other women in their

wards.

“And like the state woman

leader has said, we have

never had it so good that

women could be mandated

to produce three councilors

from each local government

in the forthcoming

elections. The only way we

can express our gratitude

to the state governor for

given women those

three slots is to work for

the victory of our party in

the coming local government

elections and future

elections.

“You will agree with me

that the more we work for

our party, the more benefits

we derive from both the

state government and the