A resident farmer at Otulu satellite
town in Aniocha South Council
Area of the state, Okwuku
Demion is currently in police net for
allegedly stabbing one Hassan Riscu
to death.
Hassan Riscu, who is reported to be
about 20 years old, is said to be a herdsman
who grazes his cows somewhere
around the Otulu axis in the locality.
Available information from police
sources indicates that Demion who is
said to be an indigene of Imo state, was
alleged to have met the victim with his
herds of cows in his farm on the fateful
day as they were grazing.
Although it could not be ascertained
what led to the violence that eventually
led to the assailant stabbing the victim
to death, sources said it may not be unconnected
with altercations that may
have ensued between the Hausa-Fulani
herdsman and the farm owner.
“One cannot exactly say what trans pired that led to the fight. But from
our findings, the assailant may have
attacked the Hausa-Fulani young man
for leading his cows into his farm to
graze. We know that this is normally
the reason that often causes crisis between
herdsmen and farm owners.
“The unfortunate thing in the
whole incident is that the assailant
killed the young Hausa man with his
[Hausa man’s dagger. Okwuku Demion
plunged the dagger deep into
the boy’s neck which was reported
to have killed him immediately. In
fact, how he was able to disposess
the decease and took his dagger from
him before plunging it into his neck
is what we do not know”, hinted a
source. But a police source in Ogwashi-
Uku Police Division who spoke
but does not want to be mentioned in
the print as they are not authorized
to do so, hinted that for the timely
intervention of a joint police team
from both the Area Command and
Ogwashi-Uku Police Division, the incident
could have sparked off a likely
reprisal attack from the Hausa-Fulani
herdsmen.
“Our timely intervention saved
what would result in a reprisal attack.
Obviously, the farmer may
have stabbed the victim due to his
cows entering and eating some of his
crops. We know that that is often the
reason that sparks off crisis between
herdsmen and farmers. It is indeed
unfortunate”, hinted the source.
Further findings indicate that the
victim has been buried according to
Muslim’s rites while investigation is
still ongoing in the matter.
It would be recalled that the incidence
of herdsmen and community
farm owners crisis has become a raging
issue in various parts of the country
and has resulted in several deaths
on both sides of the divide which has
led to some governors signing the
anti-grazing bill into laws as a way
of curtailing the crisis.