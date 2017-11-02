Farmer Stabs Herdsman To Death, Arrested

A resident farmer at Otulu satellite

town in Aniocha South Council

Area of the state, Okwuku

Demion is currently in police net for

allegedly stabbing one Hassan Riscu

to death.

Hassan Riscu, who is reported to be

about 20 years old, is said to be a herdsman

who grazes his cows somewhere

around the Otulu axis in the locality.

Available information from police

sources indicates that Demion who is

said to be an indigene of Imo state, was

alleged to have met the victim with his

herds of cows in his farm on the fateful

day as they were grazing.

Although it could not be ascertained

what led to the violence that eventually

led to the assailant stabbing the victim

to death, sources said it may not be unconnected

with altercations that may

have ensued between the Hausa-Fulani

herdsman and the farm owner.

“One cannot exactly say what trans pired that led to the fight. But from

our findings, the assailant may have

attacked the Hausa-Fulani young man

for leading his cows into his farm to

graze. We know that this is normally

the reason that often causes crisis between

herdsmen and farm owners.

“The unfortunate thing in the

whole incident is that the assailant

killed the young Hausa man with his

[Hausa man’s dagger. Okwuku Demion

plunged the dagger deep into

the boy’s neck which was reported

to have killed him immediately. In

fact, how he was able to disposess

the decease and took his dagger from

him before plunging it into his neck

is what we do not know”, hinted a

source. But a police source in Ogwashi-

Uku Police Division who spoke

but does not want to be mentioned in

the print as they are not authorized

to do so, hinted that for the timely

intervention of a joint police team

from both the Area Command and

Ogwashi-Uku Police Division, the incident

could have sparked off a likely

reprisal attack from the Hausa-Fulani

herdsmen.

“Our timely intervention saved

what would result in a reprisal attack.

Obviously, the farmer may

have stabbed the victim due to his

cows entering and eating some of his

crops. We know that that is often the

reason that sparks off crisis between

herdsmen and farmers. It is indeed

unfortunate”, hinted the source.

Further findings indicate that the

victim has been buried according to

Muslim’s rites while investigation is

still ongoing in the matter.

It would be recalled that the incidence

of herdsmen and community

farm owners crisis has become a raging

issue in various parts of the country

and has resulted in several deaths

on both sides of the divide which has

led to some governors signing the

anti-grazing bill into laws as a way

of curtailing the crisis.