Player Spotlight: Victor Moses’ Absence Opens Door For Others To Shine

In absence of Victor Moses, others will get the chance to shine as Nigeria cap off their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying

campaign with an away match to Algeria.

Having already qualified for next years showpiece, this weekend’s clash is a mere formality with their trip to the North African country to be followed by a friendly game against Argentina in Russia

as they step up their World Cup preparations.

The Super Eagles, though, will be without Chelsea utility player Victor Moses for the two upcoming matches. The 26-year-old has been out of action

for three weeks, since suffering a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace mid October.

Blues boss Antonio Conte last week said that he would not rush a return for Moses, with many noticing his impact since being forced to the sidelines.

With no Moses, Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has an opportunity to look at other players with the World Cup eight months away.

The likes of Alex Iwobi has already staked his claim, but Ahmed Musa and Henry Onyekuru are among those who will be eager make an impact in an attempt

to pen down a starting spot.