Shipping Institute Honours Ibori, Others

IN recognition of their invaluable

contributions

to the maritime industry

in Nigeria, the Nigeria

Institute of Shipping (NIS),

has presented an award of

excellence to a former Governor

of Delta State, Chief

James Ibori, the Director-

General, Nigeria Maritime

Administration and Safety

Agency (NIMASA), Mr.

Dakuku Peterside, among

others.

The award ceremony,

which held in Lagos, coincided

with the 8th Annual

General Meeting (AGM)/

election/induction of the

new members into the

body, had in attendance,

the who-is-who in the maritime

and shipping industry

and Nigeria at large.

Also, Capt. (Dr.) Anthony

Onoharigho was elected

president with other executives

of the institute to pilot

the affairs of the body.

Other awardees are

the President-General of

Urhobo Progress Union

(UPU) worldwide, Olorogun

Moses Taiga, Chief of

Naval Staff, Vice Admiral

Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, former

Minister of Information,

Prof. Sam Oyovbaire and

many others.

Responding on behalf of

the awardees, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dakuku

Peterside, thanked the

institute for finding them

worthy of such honour,

assuring that the award

would spur them to redouble

their efforts in the

service of the maritime and

shipping industry.

While commending the

institute for repositioning

maritime education and

training in Nigeria, Dakuku

affirmed that the institute’s

commitment has fostered a

healthy synergy between it

and other maritime agencies.

He called on other sister

agencies across the country

and the out gone executive

to support the current

leadership of the institute

under the leadership of

Capt. Tony to ensure sustainability

in its services

to the country.

In his acceptance speech,

Dr. Tony Onoharigho,

thanked the members of

the institute for voting

for him, assuring that he

would do everything within

his power to live up to

the expectations of his

members, even as he called

for more support.