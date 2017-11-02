IN recognition of their invaluable
contributions
to the maritime industry
in Nigeria, the Nigeria
Institute of Shipping (NIS),
has presented an award of
excellence to a former Governor
of Delta State, Chief
James Ibori, the Director-
General, Nigeria Maritime
Administration and Safety
Agency (NIMASA), Mr.
Dakuku Peterside, among
others.
The award ceremony,
which held in Lagos, coincided
with the 8th Annual
General Meeting (AGM)/
election/induction of the
new members into the
body, had in attendance,
the who-is-who in the maritime
and shipping industry
and Nigeria at large.
Also, Capt. (Dr.) Anthony
Onoharigho was elected
president with other executives
of the institute to pilot
the affairs of the body.
Other awardees are
the President-General of
Urhobo Progress Union
(UPU) worldwide, Olorogun
Moses Taiga, Chief of
Naval Staff, Vice Admiral
Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, former
Minister of Information,
Prof. Sam Oyovbaire and
many others.
Responding on behalf of
the awardees, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dakuku
Peterside, thanked the
institute for finding them
worthy of such honour,
assuring that the award
would spur them to redouble
their efforts in the
service of the maritime and
shipping industry.
While commending the
institute for repositioning
maritime education and
training in Nigeria, Dakuku
affirmed that the institute’s
commitment has fostered a
healthy synergy between it
and other maritime agencies.
He called on other sister
agencies across the country
and the out gone executive
to support the current
leadership of the institute
under the leadership of
Capt. Tony to ensure sustainability
in its services
to the country.
In his acceptance speech,
Dr. Tony Onoharigho,
thanked the members of
the institute for voting
for him, assuring that he
would do everything within
his power to live up to
the expectations of his
members, even as he called
for more support.