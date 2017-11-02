Stop Hate Speech Against Delta Govt

By Vincent Anikwushe

The Delta North Traditional Rulers’

Forum has advised persons or groups involved in hate speeches and inciting statements against the state government to stop forthwith in the overall interest of the state.

The traditional rulers gave the advice in a communiqué delivered by the Obi of Owa, HRM, Obi (Dr.) Emmanuel Efeizomor II at the end of their meeting held at the royal palace in Owa-Oyibu, Ika North- East Local Government Area.

The royal fathers, particularly, condemned

in strong terms, inciting statements

against the state government by some notable politicians from the state, saying that instead of destroying the image

of the state, such persons should join hands with the present administration to improve the infrastructural development of the state and the socio-economic well being of the people.The monarchs urged Deltans and Nigerians

in general to ignore any form of statements aimed at inciting the people against the government, describing such persons involved in such acts as agents of destabilisation, who allegedly do not mean well for the state.

They passed a vote of implicit confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his inspiring developmental efforts in the face of paucity of funds and urged him not to be distracted, but remain focused in the execution of his prosperity for all Deltans mantra as encapsulated

in the SMART Agenda.

The traditional rulers emphasised the need for greater cooperation between the traditional institution and the state government in order to foster peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities in the state.