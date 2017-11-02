Delta Rated First In Human Capital Development

Delta State has been rated number one in human capital overall ranking in Nigeria. The State has also been rated overall second in Sub-National Index Overall Ranking in the Country behind Lagos that came first.

he Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Kingsley Emu, disclosed this in Asaba at a press briefing presided over by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah.

Emu stated that the rating was contained in the recent publication by the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria (NCCN) on its first Sub National Competiveness Index.

he Commissioner, who said that the report was the outcome of a research carried out by the NCCN in the last two year, explained that it was a justification on the huge expenditure by the State Government on developing its human capital base.

Giving further justification, he stated that since the inception of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, over 46,000 jobs had been created in the State, saying that it was the Government’s strategy at disengaging the unemployed youth from being potential terrorists.

ccording to him, the performance index which covered the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja saw Delta taking the overall fifth position in infrastructure ranking, which he explained was not surprising, adding that the State Government had demonstrated sincere commitment to infrastructure development and upgrade in the last two years.

He said that over N170 billion road contracts had been awarded by the State Government, covering 179 road projects, saying 56 of the projects had been completed so far.

he commissioner explained that Government recognised that road infrastructure has a connection with economic growth and development of a state stressing that much effort had been put into ensuring that government gave much attention to this sector to alleviate the sufferings of the people.