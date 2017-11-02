Ijaw Community In Asaba Inaugurates Seven-Man End-Of-Year Committee

BY HARRISON AKAMULE

The President of Ijaw Community, Asaba, Delta State, Hon. Eric Orusaibogha has urged the Ijaws to always communicate with their children in their language and also teach them the cultural values of the Ijaws.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the seven man Committee that would pilot the annual cultural event in Asaba, Hon. Orusaibogha said it’s imperative parents of Ijaw extraction should be closed to their children and teach them how to speak the language irrespective of the education

attainment.

T

he former Delta State House of Assembly member opined that how far a child can go is largely dependent on how much of the time devoted to the training of the child and the right cultural values by the parents, saying time is of a necessity when bringing up a child that would be responsible and responsive in the society.

Orusaibogha therefore charged parents to expose their children to the rich cultural heritage of the Ijaws and also encourage them to attend the monthly meetings, and told parents to be committed and dedicated, and should not compromise, peace, love unity and togetherness in their daily dealings with people.

For the seven man end of year Committee members, he urged them to work out modalities on how this year’s cultural event will impact meaningful in the life of all.

T

he Committee members, including Comrade Francis Ganagana (Chairman), Sekene Akpos (Vice Chairman), Mrs Thecla Agama (Secretary), Tina Aliya (Treasurer), Tuwou O. Anthony, Funebi Nomaupaide and Keneke Emotongha.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee members, the Chairman, Comrade Ganagana, promised to discharged the responsibility given to them with all seriousness and dedication.

Thanked the Ijaw Community, Asaba to have found them worthy to serve.