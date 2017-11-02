BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE DELTA State Ministry
of Health has proposed
the sum of
N6.578 billion for the 2018
fiscal year.
The Commissioner for
Health Dr Nicholas Azinge
disclosed this when he led
top management staff of
the Ministry and its parastatals
to defend its 2018
proposed budget before the
House Committee Chaired
by Honourable Alphonsus
Ojo.
The Health Commissioner
told the Committee that
the broad objective of the
Ministry in preparing the
proposed 2018 budget was
to ensure the provision
of quality and affordable
health care services that
were readily available, accessible
and equitable at all
levels of healthcare delivery
in accordance with the
Delta State Strategic Health
Development Plan in line
with the SMART Agenda.
He said the approved
capital budget estimates
for 2017 was N7 billion
while the sum of N1.52 billion
was the actual capital
expenditure from January
to date.
Dr Azinge stated that the
proposed 2018 capital budget
of the Ministry of N6.5
billion was an indication
of the State government
resolve to achieve Universal
Health Coverage at all levels
of healthcare.
The Health Commissioner
further disclosed that
N400 million had been
earmarked for the renovation
and completion of
Primary Health Centres to
strengthen primary healthcare
as it constitutes the
cornerstone of the entire
healthcare system.
He noted that effective
primary healthcare would
address most of the healthcare
needs of the people
thereby reducing the burden
on secondary and tertiary
healthcare delivery
systems.
Dr Azinge said N70 million
was been proposed
for disease control to enhance
intervention and
prevention nothing that
the Ministry had an outstanding
commitment of
N22.5 million while N1.2
billion for the Contributory
Health Commission and
N400 million for renovation
and expansion of existing
hospitals as it would promote
the development of
cottage hospitals and comprehensive
health Centres
to the status of General
hospitals.
The Health Commissioner
said though N400 million
naira was been earmarked
for the provision of medical
equipment to hospitals
and health institutions the
Ministry had an outstanding
commitment of N135
million noting that the proposed
sum was insufficient
while N10 million was proposed
for the maintenance
of hospitals equipment.
While stressing that the
sum of N200 million was
earmarked for the development
of Health institutions
such as the schools of Nursing
at Warri and Agbor to
ensure accreditation, Dr Azinge
said with the intention
to carry out the completion
of the auditorium at the
School of Nursing Warri
and Midwifery Asaba and
Sapele an additional N200
million was required.
For the construction and
equipping of the Delta State
University Teaching Hospital,
Oghara the Health
Commissioner said N800
million has been proposed
though not enough to address
the needs while N400
million was earmarked
for the upgrade of four
Central hospitals at Warri,
Ughelli, Agbor and Sapele
to improve the quality of
services to Deltans.