Health Ministry Proposes N6.578bn For 2018

BY ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE DELTA State Ministry

of Health has proposed

the sum of

N6.578 billion for the 2018

fiscal year.

The Commissioner for

Health Dr Nicholas Azinge

disclosed this when he led

top management staff of

the Ministry and its parastatals

to defend its 2018

proposed budget before the

House Committee Chaired

by Honourable Alphonsus

Ojo.

The Health Commissioner

told the Committee that

the broad objective of the

Ministry in preparing the

proposed 2018 budget was

to ensure the provision

of quality and affordable

health care services that

were readily available, accessible

and equitable at all

levels of healthcare delivery

in accordance with the

Delta State Strategic Health

Development Plan in line

with the SMART Agenda.

He said the approved

capital budget estimates

for 2017 was N7 billion

while the sum of N1.52 billion

was the actual capital

expenditure from January

to date.

Dr Azinge stated that the

proposed 2018 capital budget

of the Ministry of N6.5

billion was an indication

of the State government

resolve to achieve Universal

Health Coverage at all levels

of healthcare.

The Health Commissioner

further disclosed that

N400 million had been

earmarked for the renovation

and completion of

Primary Health Centres to

strengthen primary healthcare

as it constitutes the

cornerstone of the entire

healthcare system.

He noted that effective

primary healthcare would

address most of the healthcare

needs of the people

thereby reducing the burden

on secondary and tertiary

healthcare delivery

systems.

Dr Azinge said N70 million

was been proposed

for disease control to enhance

intervention and

prevention nothing that

the Ministry had an outstanding

commitment of

N22.5 million while N1.2

billion for the Contributory

Health Commission and

N400 million for renovation

and expansion of existing

hospitals as it would promote

the development of

cottage hospitals and comprehensive

health Centres

to the status of General

hospitals.

The Health Commissioner

said though N400 million

naira was been earmarked

for the provision of medical

equipment to hospitals

and health institutions the

Ministry had an outstanding

commitment of N135

million noting that the proposed

sum was insufficient

while N10 million was proposed

for the maintenance

of hospitals equipment.

While stressing that the

sum of N200 million was

earmarked for the development

of Health institutions

such as the schools of Nursing

at Warri and Agbor to

ensure accreditation, Dr Azinge

said with the intention

to carry out the completion

of the auditorium at the

School of Nursing Warri

and Midwifery Asaba and

Sapele an additional N200

million was required.

For the construction and

equipping of the Delta State

University Teaching Hospital,

Oghara the Health

Commissioner said N800

million has been proposed

though not enough to address

the needs while N400

million was earmarked

for the upgrade of four

Central hospitals at Warri,

Ughelli, Agbor and Sapele

to improve the quality of

services to Deltans.