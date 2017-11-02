Renewed Niger Delta Avengers’ Threat Of Fresh Hostilities

Recently, the Niger Delta Avengers, (NDANDA), a coalition of militants in the Niger Delta region, threatened to resume hostilities against strategic national assets, particularly oil and gas installations in the area. In a statement, the NDANDA spokesman, self-styled Major-General Murdoch Aginibo, said that the group would soon launch Operation Red Economy and that its renewed threat is a consequence of the alleged failure of the Federal Government to deliver on its promises to the region. He denounced the Pan Niger Delta Forum,(PANDANDANDEF), which had been dialoguing, on its behalf, with the government on development-related issues it is agitating for.

n its wake, eminent stakeholders, including foremost elder statesman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Acting Governor of Delta State, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro and the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta , Major-General Paul Boroh (rtd) have all called for restraint, while the military, probably as a sign of its preparedness to respond to any eventuality, has deployed two assault helicopters to some parts of the region, including Oproza in Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South West local government area of Delta State.

The NDA threat, if affected, will rupture the prevailing cessation of hostilities reached between the group and the government which had promised a positive new beginning for the region, a expressed in the government’s desire to increase the socio-economic development of the region, to reduce military manoeuvres in the area, which residents had largely condemned, and facilitate the opening of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU),Okerenkoko, effective this session, among others.

We are in support of the stakeholders’ plea with the NDANDA as regards its threat to resume hostilities. We are not unmindful of the fact of the existing neglect of the region, which, evidently, is the live wire of the national economy and its pronounced effects on the people of the area. In fact, if anything, the efforts of the government, past and present, to address the peculiar development needs of the region, as typified by the 13 per cent derivation principle, the Amnesty Programme, the creation of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the establishment and funding of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have, in spite of the self-professed honesty behind them, been far less than sufficient.

n sum, the inability of the strategic institutions and agencies of the government to fully respond to the development needs of the area has made it imperative for the search for viable new development options and more transparent mechanisms for their effective implementation for the realisation of the dream goals of both the government and the people of the economically strategic region.

However, the apparent failure of the government to frontally resolve the development imperatives of the region which is strategic to the national treasury, indefensible as it is, should not be taken as a licence for a return to arms by either the NDANDA or any other group as as such recourse is likely to attract the massive despatch of security personnel and allied platforms, the deployment and use of which, by their nature, have a way of not only harming social cohesion and security in the impacted areas, but also negatively affecting the psychology of residents of any affected region.

Besides, the sabotage of oil installation, as implied in the NDANDA threat, is a double-edged sword. While it may give those involved brief psychological and emotional excitement of their successful sabotage of the national economy, the flipside of the story, particularly for impacted communities, is not sweet.

his is because massive sabotage of oil and gas installations, such as is possible by the import of the NDANDA threat, has both health, social, environmental and economic implications for stakeholders. Environmentally, the impact of hydrocarbons on the environment is too well documented to be recounted here, particularly with regard to its effects on agriculture, especially, fishing and crop farming. This is aside of the fact that it impairs the quality of water available both from rivers and streams as well as the underground water-bearing aquefa.

For residents of the Niger Delta region, where pipe-borne water is a luxury, massive pollution of water sources which is a likelihood in the event of the NDANDA make good its threat, would be an avoidable metaphoric suicide by immolation. This must be avoided for obvious reasons.

Socially, the effects of the sabotage of oil and gas-related infrastructure can impair transportation and other forms of movement, while, in terms of health, the various compounds and chemicals inherent in gas (associated or isolated) and crude oil, which would be released into the atmosphere if the sabotage is on a large scale, can harm the health of both humans and animals in the impacted areas. For instance, Sulphur and Lead, which are inherent in hydrocarbons, have frequently been cited as pre-disposing agents to carcinogenic situations among humans.

Sabotage of oil and gas installations also has serious negative economic implications for the various stakeholders. Aside from leading to massive production losses that may arise from precautionary shut-ins by oil producers and the related loss of revenue to the Federal Government, it can equally harm the interest of the state as a leading oil producer: the shut-ins will mean far less production than is otherwise possible. Production shortfall has broad implications for the state in terms of lower receipts from the Federation Account (FA) both with regard to the Statutory Allocation and the 13 per cent derivation principle.

rising from both instances, the state will further slide on the tally of oil-bearing states (where it now holds an unenviable fourth position) while the government will have far less revenue than is otherwise feasible, to deliver services to the public. The huge negative implications of the inability of the government to meet its obligations and deliver services in a timely, cost-efficient and consistent manner are too well known to be enumerated here.

ltogether, the NDANDA’s threat to resume hostilities will also have an unintended negative effect; it will harm the image of the state and present it as unsafe and insecure, with the huge implication for discouraging existing and potential investors.

We therefore plead with NDANDANDA to sheath its sword, while encouraging the stakeholders, particularly the PANDEF, to sustain its dialogue with the government, which should be transparent to enable Niger Delta region get its deserved due as the live wire of the Nigerian National Project. The times call for peace and worthy sacrifices.