Okowa Has Made History In Women Empowerment —Okwuofu

By Patriatrick Mgbodo

Women in Delta State, under the aegis

of Delta SMART Ladies have commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for enhancing the prospects of women, especially in politics, saying that he has attained a feat that is unprecedented in the history of the state.

According to the Chairman,

Delta State Civil Service Commission, Dame Nkem Okwuofu, who disclosed this yesterday in Asaba while addressing the group, Governor

Okowa has made history

by empowering women politically more than any other administration in the state.

Okwuofu, who was also the convener of the convocation,

used her experience over the years to explain why Governor Okowa’s administration

can be described as women-friendly, adding that there was a time that she was the only woman in government.

While charging the women

to be more proactive in politics, Dame Okwuofu said that more attempts geared towards empowering

women in the state are underway, adding that women in all local government

areas would further be empowered through skills acquisition starting in January

next year.

She appealed to the women

to propagate the SMART Agenda in their localities and galvanise other women to ensure the return of Governor

Okowa in 2019, to continue his good works in the state.

While displaying prudence in ensuring that women present in the auspicious meeting were evenly empowered,

Okwuofu said that the Okowa SMART Ladies is an offshoot of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), established

to complement the reach of the party and carry everybody along in the prosperity

train. She encouraged women to be hardworking, loyal and committed, adding

that consistency is key to the realisation of any political aspiration, noting that being the only woman in government at a time has strengthened her for greater political responsibilities.

Okwuofu expressed confidence

in the leadership of Governor Okowa and prayed for his re-election bid in 2019 and admonished the women to emulate and even surpass her political heights.

Highlight of the event was empowerment of women from various local government

areas of the state.