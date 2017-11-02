Edevbie Sues For Closer Govt, Media Relations

Deltaeltaelta State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, has called for a closer working relationship between government and the press.

Edevbie made the call when the leadership of the state Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba.

The commissioner said that closer working

relationship between government and the press would help to address the dangers of what he described as half truth, saying that when people are not fully informed, it creates room for misleading speculations.

According to the commissioner, the present

administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa believes in openness, saying that making government dealings open enables him to do his job better.

He disclosed that most of the information people wrongly speculate on his ministry’s website were unfortunate and expressed disappointment that people were ignorant of the gains in carrying out research, expressing

discontent that the environment had become too clannish and provincial in discourse.

“I make sure we publish all our financial dealings. It helps me to do my job better because; one or two questions might crop up to make us look at our policies again.

There is nothing secret here. When you are transparent, nobody can hold anything against you. The reverse is usually the case when secrecy comes in,” he stated.

He described Deltans as naturally blessed and resourceful, saying that when they go outside the state and country, they excel, but wondered why that same spirit of diligence was not being manifested within.

Edevie pointed out that there was much work to be done to address the mental deficiency

in people and the need for Deltans to be metropolitan in outlook, saying that the press have much role to play in that regard.

While saying that he was proud of the press generally, he called for more interface, promising to always give his support to enhance

the job of the press.

The Chairman of the Delta State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu commended

the commissioner for his show of honesty, transparency and diplomacy in the handling of the state’s financial matters and called for more interactions with the press to give understanding on issues.

Ikeogwu, represented by the Vice- Chairman,

Comrade Patrick Ochei, appealed to the commissioner to use his good offices intervene on the early resolution of issues surrounding the NUJ Secretariat building, its completion and assistance to the council during its 2017 Press Week.