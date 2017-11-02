AGAIN, the reigning militant group in the Niger Delta
Region, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), has disclosed
plans to resume bombing of oil installations
in the region, following what it termed Federal Government
insensitivity to its demand for cogent steps to address
issues that had left the region underdeveloped.
Incidentally, since the threat was issued last week, tension
and confusion now reign in the region and country
in general as the group has previously demonstrated that
its interest from inception was not criminally-inclined but
honest move for development.
The tension is building on the background of NDA’s
antecedent as a result of threat to security and Nigeria
economy when it held the country by the jugular last year.
But we desire peace and security to regain all that we lost
during its last campaign.
It is quite unfortunate that NDA is waking up to mount
aggression against the authority, almost one year after it
announced a cease fire to give the government opportunity
to address its demand for betterment of the region.
The ceasefire was in deference to appeals by Niger Delta
leaders and elders and government officials, including the
Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo. Unfortunately, the
government failed on its promises thereby leaving the
militants with no option than to return to trenches.
No doubt, the renewed demand cum threat to bomb oil
facilities could not be blamed on the militants considering
the stretch of time the leaders of the region had prevailed
on it to drop aggressions and allow them to meet
the Federal Government on solutions to the Niger Delta
problems.
It is not surprising that it took government such a long
time without addressing a single demand of the group.
This is because, since inception of this administration,
the government has not truly addressed any of its avowed
electoral promises, satisfactorily.
Apart from anti-corruption war, which is dogged still
by insensitivity and lopsided prosecution, other promises
by the All Progressives Party (APC) led Federal Government
has been literarily in the cooler. It has been a case of
chasing shadow and reeling out propaganda to thrill the
gullible electorate, who are now skeptical about the ability
of the government to deliver.
While the situations persist, it has affected a very important
campaign for the peoples’ welfare, which is a demand
for the government to address the Niger Delta problems. In
all, the threat has exposed Federal Government indolence
attitude towards national issues.
The grievances of the NDA is compounded, not just by
insensitivity on the part of government, but also by trending
rumours of continued plan to develop other parts of
the country with the resources from the Niger Delta, while
the people are groaning under the heavy burden of long
years of abandonment.
As the accusation of lopsided
appointments persisted, the President,
Muhammadu Buhari, was
recently accused of directing
the President of World Bank to
concentrate development programmes
in the North. Although,
the presidency has tried, unconvincingly,
to deny the directive and
paint a different picture of what
transpired between Buhari and
the World Bank, Nigerians, and
indeed, the people of South South
are not happy.
It is unfortunate that the president
could think of developing a
region which was destroyed few
years ago at the expense of the
Niger Delta that has remained
underdeveloped and the people
living in penury since after independent.
It is also unfortunate that the
president will treat the demands
of the NDA with levity, considering
the havoc it caused to the economy
of the country more than a year
ago. While the strikes by NDA
persisted, billions of naira was
lost in oil and facilities, besides
the effects of the degradation of
the environment.
However, while it is a demean
and display of indolence posture
on the part of the Federal Government
due to failure to address the
issues raised by the avengers about
a year ago, resumption of hostility
by the militant group might not
be the solution to the problem. It
is still early to rise up and embrace further dialogue with Niger
Delta elders and leaders on the way forward.
While the government is urgently contemplating its line of
action to nip the threat on the bud, the NDA should consider the
various entreaties by traditional chiefs and leaders of the region
and allow the government a little time to act, especially as the
Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brig-Gen. Paul
Boroh (Rtd), disclosed that the federal government would soon
unfold the New Vision for Niger Delta Programme. Boro, who is the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty
Programme (PAP), pleaded with Ijaw leader and chairman of the
Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, to prevail
on the group to soft pedal on their threats.
Chief Clark, who also appreciated the need for the NDA to
give the government little time to act, when he hosted Boro in
his Abuja residence, said that besides government delay in responding
to their demands, the NDA is also not happy that the
meeting of PANDEF was disrupted in Port Harcourt by security
agencies recently.
However, Clark admonished the group to be patient. “We are
appealing to the NDA not to resume hostilities. They are our
children and they mandated us to negotiate with the federal
government on their behalf. They have to be patient and give
us time to do so successfully.
“Any resumption of hostilities will not be in the interest of
our people. This is not the time to resume hostilities. It is true
that the federal government has not been quite serious about
the negotiations, but we are asking the NDA to maintain the
peace”, he stated.
Apart from Chief Clark, the traditional ruler of Gbaramatu
Kingdom, in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta
State, His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun 11, Eketekpe, Agadagba,
has appealed to the Federal Government to act fast to meet the
demands of PANDEF and the militants.
The monarch, who spoke through the Secretary of the Gbaramatu
Traditional Council, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, warned
that the NDA was serious with it s threats.
He said: “Avengers are not internet-based fighters so their
threats are frightening. And because Gbaramatu is worst hit
in terms of military onslaught, we are always the first to call for dialogue and peace. Currently, we have a very serious
trouble in our hand, because the group has said, both
PANDEF and Tompolo who have been pleading with them
to suspend earlier hostility had failed to get the Federal
Government to act.
“What that portrays is that, one day they could come and
hunt Tompolo and members of PANDEF, so the Federal
Government is only putting these on the firing line”, he
said. “It’s one year and two days when PANDEF tendered
the 16-point agenda to the president, after pleading with
the Avengers. So why won’t they be angry? Perhaps the
threats from the Avengers will wake up the Federal Government”.
He continued: “On the Maritime University, nothing
seems to be happening. The N2b naira, which is even
small, has not been released. All developments are directed
to the North. Can you imagine the president telling the
World Bank to focus development in the North? Over 80%
employment is directed to the North. Does the Federal
Government really have the intention to develop the Niger
Delta? Now why won’t there be grievances and threats to
burst pipeline?
Unarguably, this is no time for argument. The NDA is
still powerful that attempt to undermine its threat could
be met by unexpected strikes that might be beyond what
happened in the past.
The result of the former grievous campaign by the
avengers is not what the country will like to experience
a second time. The economy was almost brought to a comatose,
even as the government battled to contend with
the impact of recession.
It is therefore, expedient that the Federal Government
should not allow the threat to lie low, even as the leaders of
the region are already appealing for patience. On its part,
the NDA should soft pedal and allow truce to prevail for
a sustainable peace and security in the country. For now,
strike not, o, Avengers.