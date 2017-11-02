FG’s Failed Promises Attract Fresh Threat From Militants

AGAIN, the reigning militant group in the Niger Delta

Region, the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), has disclosed

plans to resume bombing of oil installations

in the region, following what it termed Federal Government

insensitivity to its demand for cogent steps to address

issues that had left the region underdeveloped.

Incidentally, since the threat was issued last week, tension

and confusion now reign in the region and country

in general as the group has previously demonstrated that

its interest from inception was not criminally-inclined but

honest move for development.

The tension is building on the background of NDA’s

antecedent as a result of threat to security and Nigeria

economy when it held the country by the jugular last year.

But we desire peace and security to regain all that we lost

during its last campaign.

It is quite unfortunate that NDA is waking up to mount

aggression against the authority, almost one year after it

announced a cease fire to give the government opportunity

to address its demand for betterment of the region.

The ceasefire was in deference to appeals by Niger Delta

leaders and elders and government officials, including the

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo. Unfortunately, the

government failed on its promises thereby leaving the

militants with no option than to return to trenches.

No doubt, the renewed demand cum threat to bomb oil

facilities could not be blamed on the militants considering

the stretch of time the leaders of the region had prevailed

on it to drop aggressions and allow them to meet

the Federal Government on solutions to the Niger Delta

problems.

It is not surprising that it took government such a long

time without addressing a single demand of the group.

This is because, since inception of this administration,

the government has not truly addressed any of its avowed

electoral promises, satisfactorily.

Apart from anti-corruption war, which is dogged still

by insensitivity and lopsided prosecution, other promises

by the All Progressives Party (APC) led Federal Government

has been literarily in the cooler. It has been a case of

chasing shadow and reeling out propaganda to thrill the

gullible electorate, who are now skeptical about the ability

of the government to deliver.

While the situations persist, it has affected a very important

campaign for the peoples’ welfare, which is a demand

for the government to address the Niger Delta problems. In

all, the threat has exposed Federal Government indolence

attitude towards national issues.

The grievances of the NDA is compounded, not just by

insensitivity on the part of government, but also by trending

rumours of continued plan to develop other parts of

the country with the resources from the Niger Delta, while

the people are groaning under the heavy burden of long

years of abandonment.

As the accusation of lopsided

appointments persisted, the President,

Muhammadu Buhari, was

recently accused of directing

the President of World Bank to

concentrate development programmes

in the North. Although,

the presidency has tried, unconvincingly,

to deny the directive and

paint a different picture of what

transpired between Buhari and

the World Bank, Nigerians, and

indeed, the people of South South

are not happy.

It is unfortunate that the president

could think of developing a

region which was destroyed few

years ago at the expense of the

Niger Delta that has remained

underdeveloped and the people

living in penury since after independent.

It is also unfortunate that the

president will treat the demands

of the NDA with levity, considering

the havoc it caused to the economy

of the country more than a year

ago. While the strikes by NDA

persisted, billions of naira was

lost in oil and facilities, besides

the effects of the degradation of

the environment.

However, while it is a demean

and display of indolence posture

on the part of the Federal Government

due to failure to address the

issues raised by the avengers about

a year ago, resumption of hostility

by the militant group might not

be the solution to the problem. It

is still early to rise up and embrace further dialogue with Niger

Delta elders and leaders on the way forward.

While the government is urgently contemplating its line of

action to nip the threat on the bud, the NDA should consider the

various entreaties by traditional chiefs and leaders of the region

and allow the government a little time to act, especially as the

Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brig-Gen. Paul

Boroh (Rtd), disclosed that the federal government would soon

unfold the New Vision for Niger Delta Programme. Boro, who is the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty

Programme (PAP), pleaded with Ijaw leader and chairman of the

Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, to prevail

on the group to soft pedal on their threats.

Chief Clark, who also appreciated the need for the NDA to

give the government little time to act, when he hosted Boro in

his Abuja residence, said that besides government delay in responding

to their demands, the NDA is also not happy that the

meeting of PANDEF was disrupted in Port Harcourt by security

agencies recently.

However, Clark admonished the group to be patient. “We are

appealing to the NDA not to resume hostilities. They are our

children and they mandated us to negotiate with the federal

government on their behalf. They have to be patient and give

us time to do so successfully.

“Any resumption of hostilities will not be in the interest of

our people. This is not the time to resume hostilities. It is true

that the federal government has not been quite serious about

the negotiations, but we are asking the NDA to maintain the

peace”, he stated.

Apart from Chief Clark, the traditional ruler of Gbaramatu

Kingdom, in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta

State, His Royal Majesty, Oboro Gbaraun 11, Eketekpe, Agadagba,

has appealed to the Federal Government to act fast to meet the

demands of PANDEF and the militants.

The monarch, who spoke through the Secretary of the Gbaramatu

Traditional Council, Chief Godspower Gbenekama, warned

that the NDA was serious with it s threats.

He said: “Avengers are not internet-based fighters so their

threats are frightening. And because Gbaramatu is worst hit

in terms of military onslaught, we are always the first to call for dialogue and peace. Currently, we have a very serious

trouble in our hand, because the group has said, both

PANDEF and Tompolo who have been pleading with them

to suspend earlier hostility had failed to get the Federal

Government to act.

“What that portrays is that, one day they could come and

hunt Tompolo and members of PANDEF, so the Federal

Government is only putting these on the firing line”, he

said. “It’s one year and two days when PANDEF tendered

the 16-point agenda to the president, after pleading with

the Avengers. So why won’t they be angry? Perhaps the

threats from the Avengers will wake up the Federal Government”.

He continued: “On the Maritime University, nothing

seems to be happening. The N2b naira, which is even

small, has not been released. All developments are directed

to the North. Can you imagine the president telling the

World Bank to focus development in the North? Over 80%

employment is directed to the North. Does the Federal

Government really have the intention to develop the Niger

Delta? Now why won’t there be grievances and threats to

burst pipeline?

Unarguably, this is no time for argument. The NDA is

still powerful that attempt to undermine its threat could

be met by unexpected strikes that might be beyond what

happened in the past.

The result of the former grievous campaign by the

avengers is not what the country will like to experience

a second time. The economy was almost brought to a comatose,

even as the government battled to contend with

the impact of recession.

It is therefore, expedient that the Federal Government

should not allow the threat to lie low, even as the leaders of

the region are already appealing for patience. On its part,

the NDA should soft pedal and allow truce to prevail for

a sustainable peace and security in the country. For now,

strike not, o, Avengers.