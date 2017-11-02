‘Govt, NIMN To Make Delta Special Brand’

By Vincent Anikwushe

Deltaeltaelta State Government has expressed its willingness to partner the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) in marketing the state as a special brand that is unique from other states of the federation.

The state Commissioner for Information dropped the hint yesterday in Asaba when he played host to the executive officers of the institute in his office.

He commended the team for the visit, affirming

that the President of NIMN and leader of the delegation, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, is a force to reckon with in the field of marketing and building of brands.

Ukah said that as Ministry of Information, “we are the chief marketers of the state,” adding

that training information officers on the rudiments of marketing would help them in marketing their various Ministries, Departments

and Agencies (MDAs), with a view to selling and propagating government programmes

and policies to the outside world.

“Government will be very willing to partner with you. Our mission is to make Information

Officers posted to MDAs to be properly equipped to sell the MDAs. Marketing is all about ideas because, a good idea sells itself,” he said.

The commissioner expressed confidence in the team to deliver, informing them that the present administration under the watch of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was doing well, despite paucity of funds.

He listed the achievements of the governor to include creation of over 46,000 jobs for youths through STEP, YAGEP, GEEP, renovation

and rehabilitation of technical colleges, the emergence of Delta State as second in the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria (NCCN) rating, among others, saying that “Okowa is working.”

Earlier, the President of NIMN, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, had said that their visit was to seek ways to partner the state and market it as a special brand that will stand tall among its contemporaries.

He congratulated the commissioner on his appointment, saying that they were very proud of him, adding that marketing plays crucial roles in any organisation or government

and assured of their readiness to offer their expertise and services to the state government.