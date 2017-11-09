CRISIS looms in Igbudu Market
Warri, Delta State biggest
market over election into the
market union executives council as
the chairman of the electoral body
and the market master of the market
trades blames over the aborted
election that was billed to hold on
Thursday November 9th, 2017.
The chairman of the electoral
body of the market union Mr. Ufuoma
Unuefe who accused the market
master of undue interference in the
market union elections alleged that
the market master brought in police
men to the venue of the election and
that the police men where taking
instructions from him (the market
master) even as he alleged further
that a chairman of one of the units
in the market wanted to use a fake
voters list in the election “police men
have never conducted an election in
Igbudu Market. So I have to postpone
the elections”. Unuefe action seems
to have caused him his peace of mind
as he alleged that some unidentified
thugs were after his life over his
postponement of the election.
On his part, the out going president
General of the market union Comrade
Lucky Otu alleged that the election
was postponed due to irregularities
in the voters list brought by one of the
chairmen of the units in the market
as he said that the crisis has made
him unable to pay the wage bills of
security agents guiding the market.
While one of the president
general aspirant of the market union
Comrade Oghenerume Rugbere who
also alleged that the election was
disrupted by the involvement of the
market master, stated that the army
was brought in to calm the tensed
situation. His elder brother Charles
also told reporters that Comrade
Rume residence was invaded by an
unidentified thugs and that Rume’s
wife was molested in the process over
the matter.
However, when contacted to
comment on these allegations,
Comra d e Tu oyo Aj imi s a ra n
vehemently denied all the allegations
levied against him and the police as he
explained that the police and himself
were at the venue of the aborted
election as observers following a joint
meeting of the Head of Personnel
Management (HPM) Warri South
Local Government Council, the police,
State Security Service (SSS), the
outgoing president general, the
chairman of the electoral body and
himself two days before the election
alleging that during the meetings
some allegations were levied against
the out going president general and
the chairman of the electoral body
“it was at that point that we advised
that the constitution of the union
should be looked into and see what it
says. After which we advised that the
election should be conducted under
seven units”.
Continuing the market master
of Igbudu Market Warri stated that
“they (the unionists) applied for
police protection and they were
given police assistance from the
various police stations in Warri
and its environs by the Warri Police
Area Command. But before the
commencement of the election they
(the electoral body) brought in a
soldier man (names withheld) and
this disrupted the election. If not for
the maturity of the police and SSS
this would have degenerated into
a serious crisis. During this period,
the chairman of the electoral body
absconded. This shows that they do
not want to conduct the election”.
He then down played the issue of
ethnicity in the matter as he said that
he has been fair to all the traders in
the market without ethnic bias.
Another contestant in the president
general race who simply identified
himself as Clem absorbed the market
master of the market of any blame
in the crisis, affirming that both
the market masters and the police
were at the venue of the election as
observers.