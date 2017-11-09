Crisis Looms In Igbudu Market Traders Association Over Election Of Leaders

CRISIS looms in Igbudu Market

Warri, Delta State biggest

market over election into the

market union executives council as

the chairman of the electoral body

and the market master of the market

trades blames over the aborted

election that was billed to hold on

Thursday November 9th, 2017.

The chairman of the electoral

body of the market union Mr. Ufuoma

Unuefe who accused the market

master of undue interference in the

market union elections alleged that

the market master brought in police

men to the venue of the election and

that the police men where taking

instructions from him (the market

master) even as he alleged further

that a chairman of one of the units

in the market wanted to use a fake

voters list in the election “police men

have never conducted an election in

Igbudu Market. So I have to postpone

the elections”. Unuefe action seems

to have caused him his peace of mind

as he alleged that some unidentified

thugs were after his life over his

postponement of the election.

On his part, the out going president

General of the market union Comrade

Lucky Otu alleged that the election

was postponed due to irregularities

in the voters list brought by one of the

chairmen of the units in the market

as he said that the crisis has made

him unable to pay the wage bills of

security agents guiding the market.

While one of the president

general aspirant of the market union

Comrade Oghenerume Rugbere who

also alleged that the election was

disrupted by the involvement of the

market master, stated that the army

was brought in to calm the tensed

situation. His elder brother Charles

also told reporters that Comrade

Rume residence was invaded by an

unidentified thugs and that Rume’s

wife was molested in the process over

the matter.

However, when contacted to

comment on these allegations,

Comra d e Tu oyo Aj imi s a ra n

vehemently denied all the allegations

levied against him and the police as he

explained that the police and himself

were at the venue of the aborted

election as observers following a joint

meeting of the Head of Personnel

Management (HPM) Warri South

Local Government Council, the police,

State Security Service (SSS), the

outgoing president general, the

chairman of the electoral body and

himself two days before the election

alleging that during the meetings

some allegations were levied against

the out going president general and

the chairman of the electoral body

“it was at that point that we advised

that the constitution of the union

should be looked into and see what it

says. After which we advised that the

election should be conducted under

seven units”.

Continuing the market master

of Igbudu Market Warri stated that

“they (the unionists) applied for

police protection and they were

given police assistance from the

various police stations in Warri

and its environs by the Warri Police

Area Command. But before the

commencement of the election they

(the electoral body) brought in a

soldier man (names withheld) and

this disrupted the election. If not for

the maturity of the police and SSS

this would have degenerated into

a serious crisis. During this period,

the chairman of the electoral body

absconded. This shows that they do

not want to conduct the election”.

He then down played the issue of

ethnicity in the matter as he said that

he has been fair to all the traders in

the market without ethnic bias.

Another contestant in the president

general race who simply identified

himself as Clem absorbed the market

master of the market of any blame

in the crisis, affirming that both

the market masters and the police

were at the venue of the election as

observers.