OBI CHIE JILE/FAIT H NWAO KORO
Hausa community in Ika South Local Government Area
of the state has hailed the Delta State Governor, Senator
Ifeanyi Okowa and his Kaduna State counterpart, Alhaji
Nasir El -Rufai for peace and security in the two states that
have enabled the Anioma community to live peacefully with
Hausa community in Kaduna and Hausa community with non
Hausas in Delta Sate.
The commendation was made by the Sarkin of Hausa
community in Ika South Local Government Area of the State,
Alhaji Ibrahim Mahammed Gali in a congratulatory message to
Governor Okowa and his Kaduna counterpart, Alhaji El-Rufai
on behalf of Hausa community at Agbor, Headquarters Of Ika
South Local Government in the area on Thursday.
The Hausa community while sending their Congratulatory
Message to Okowa and El-Rufai that the brotherly love
between Anioma community and Hausas in Kaduna, gave rise
to peaceful co-habitation which made the Anioma to have their
Anioma Day/Installation of their leaders on Saturday, October
28, 2017 in the state hitch free.
The community therefore congratulated the Anioma leaders
(Onyedu) Diokpa Patrick Anyameluhor and his assistant
leader (Oson Onyendu), Sir Chief Godwin S. Kika to their new
positions, urging them to co-operate with their Hausa friends
and the Governor, Alhaji Nasir El-Rufai by being law abiding all
the time, just as they said that they of the Hausa Community in
as no one Hausa person, has had the opportunity in the
area to represent either in the local Government Council
or in the State House of Assembly.
They queried “how do our pressing needs addressed
by the Local and the State Governments without our
representation?, adding that their roads, Mosque which
they claimed, is worn out with age, should be given face
light.
In a letter addressed to the outgoing Executive Chairman
of Ika Southu local Government Council , Hon Fred
Ofume, the SARKIN of Hausa community, ASABA Alhaji
Ibrahim Baba Gero iii, the Sarkin said “ Sir we solicit
you and your cabinet to enroll the Sarkin in a pay roll
to enable him discharge his responsibility effectively,
we all so want the Executive Chairman to liase with the
palace if need be, “adding that at the time of the media
chat that the HRM Ibrahim Jubrim Gero’s letter had not
been addressed”.
While Stating some other challenges staring the
Hausa community in the face to include nom functional
electricity in the area for many years, rugged road that
leads to Abuja from Agbor and out modelled mosque, the
community called on the Local and State Governments
to come to their aid, especially, they said, they join in the
local sate and Federal elections to elect the people in the
Government
Ika South are peaceful, law-abiding and respect the constituted
authorities in the area.
The community pointed out that in partisan politics in Ika
South, the Hausas lamented that they are discriminated against