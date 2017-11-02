Hausa Community In Ika Hail Okowa, El-Rufai For Peace In Their States

OBI CHIE JILE/FAIT H NWAO KORO

Hausa community in Ika South Local Government Area

of the state has hailed the Delta State Governor, Senator

Ifeanyi Okowa and his Kaduna State counterpart, Alhaji

Nasir El -Rufai for peace and security in the two states that

have enabled the Anioma community to live peacefully with

Hausa community in Kaduna and Hausa community with non

Hausas in Delta Sate.

The commendation was made by the Sarkin of Hausa

community in Ika South Local Government Area of the State,

Alhaji Ibrahim Mahammed Gali in a congratulatory message to

Governor Okowa and his Kaduna counterpart, Alhaji El-Rufai

on behalf of Hausa community at Agbor, Headquarters Of Ika

South Local Government in the area on Thursday.

The Hausa community while sending their Congratulatory

Message to Okowa and El-Rufai that the brotherly love

between Anioma community and Hausas in Kaduna, gave rise

to peaceful co-habitation which made the Anioma to have their

Anioma Day/Installation of their leaders on Saturday, October

28, 2017 in the state hitch free.

The community therefore congratulated the Anioma leaders

(Onyedu) Diokpa Patrick Anyameluhor and his assistant

leader (Oson Onyendu), Sir Chief Godwin S. Kika to their new

positions, urging them to co-operate with their Hausa friends

and the Governor, Alhaji Nasir El-Rufai by being law abiding all

the time, just as they said that they of the Hausa Community in

as no one Hausa person, has had the opportunity in the

area to represent either in the local Government Council

or in the State House of Assembly.

They queried “how do our pressing needs addressed

by the Local and the State Governments without our

representation?, adding that their roads, Mosque which

they claimed, is worn out with age, should be given face

light.

In a letter addressed to the outgoing Executive Chairman

of Ika Southu local Government Council , Hon Fred

Ofume, the SARKIN of Hausa community, ASABA Alhaji

Ibrahim Baba Gero iii, the Sarkin said “ Sir we solicit

you and your cabinet to enroll the Sarkin in a pay roll

to enable him discharge his responsibility effectively,

we all so want the Executive Chairman to liase with the

palace if need be, “adding that at the time of the media

chat that the HRM Ibrahim Jubrim Gero’s letter had not

been addressed”.

While Stating some other challenges staring the

Hausa community in the face to include nom functional

electricity in the area for many years, rugged road that

leads to Abuja from Agbor and out modelled mosque, the

community called on the Local and State Governments

to come to their aid, especially, they said, they join in the

local sate and Federal elections to elect the people in the

Government

Ika South are peaceful, law-abiding and respect the constituted

authorities in the area.

The community pointed out that in partisan politics in Ika

South, the Hausas lamented that they are discriminated against