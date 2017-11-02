How SEEFOR , World Bank, EU Intervention Impacted On Igbuku-Orogun, Ekredjabor Communities

The SEEFOR Projects in Delta stat led by a seasoned

accountant, Mr. Benson Ojoko had continued to

brace up towards impacting positively on the lives

of Deltans, especially the average ones with multiplicity

of projects including that of the community-driven

development social Implementation Unit (CDDSIU),

FADAMA CDD-Economy, vocational/technical project as

well as road rehabilitation and maintenance projects cut

across every length and breadth of the state.

Aimed at complementing government monumental

achievements in the area of infrastructure, the Delta

SEE FOR projects through its various activities both in

their sub components such as CDDSIU, had provided

an uncommon road map towards human and capital

development thus ensuring effective and efficient

repositioning of the state.

The CDD Social Project of the SEE FOR under the saddle

of Mrs. A. Arubu cannot be spared of the success story of

the scheme in the state. The achievements recorded so far

in the area of giving useful support to communities, keying

into the CDD-Social of the SEE FOR are inadvertently,

unequalled as the Unit through the massive support of Mr.

Benson Ojoko led SEEFOR is no doubt, the brain behind

the positive story/achievements of CDDSIU. For instance,

many poor rural communities in Delta state now feel a sigh

of relief, having been given a sense of belonging probably

by way of having their dreams of actualizing certain microproject

which ordinarily would not have been possible if

not for the World Bank and European Union intervention

in the state. It could be recalled under the CDD approach,

premium is given on collective participation in identifying

and prioritizing micro projects in such a manner that the

entire community members are decision makers in their

own affairs.

The leadership of Igbuku-Orogun Community in Ughelli

North Local Government Area had been very proactive

when it comes to issues that concerns development and

this indicates that such leadership is a responsible one,

which is poised to leave behind a legacy of driving progress

to the community which certainly would form part of their

stewardship when their tenure expires. Hence, through

unity of purpose and as part of their burning desire to

widen the scope of infrastructural development in the

community, Igbuku-Orogun, though not too large in

terms of population but they have shown their strength

of oneness as well as peaceful co-existence by keying

into the SEE FOR-Community-Driven Development Social

project on October 30th , 2016.

Having undergone through several CDD processes

ranging from the first entry visit, participatory rural

appraisal otherwise known as needs assessment,

preparation of their Community Development Plan,

securing no objection approval from the World Bank for

them to commence the implementation of their chosen

micro-projects-renovation of multi-purpose hall and

drilling of borehole/water extension being their first and

second respectively as well as the training of the members

of the project management committee of the community

and the eventual flagging off of the multi-purpose hall

renovation which is also known as project launch where

the first fifty percent of the total cost of the project is

openly given to the community.

Moreover, the SEEFOR-CDD social project is a World

Bank and the European Union and Delta state government

in conjunction with any community that had keyed into

the project, particularly the poor rural communities as it

is emphasized that the CDD social scheme is specifically

meant for such category of beneficiary.

For such rural community to benefit from the project, it

should be able to provide its counterpart contribution of

ten percent, which could be cash, kind or both depending

the type of projects the community had collectively opted

for while the World Bank, European Union and Delta State

Government have the responsibility of providing the bulk

of ninety percent.

All these criteria, Igbuku-Orogun had met and that

qualifies them to be part and parcel of the beneficiaries of

the grants. Recently the community was agog and thrown

into wide jubilation, obviously in an ecstatic mood when

the first tranche was released to them. Both young and old

who were at the ceremony, especially those stakeholders

in the community who often time played critical role,

either by their financial contribution, time and other

resources, were happy that with the releasing of the funds,

the project is as good as achieved.

Speaking during the project launch of Igbuku-

Orogun community, the

Coordinator of the project

in the community, Mr.

Stanley Onwuka, who had

continued to show strong

commi tment towards

the development of his

community by ensuring

that the project succeeded,

lauded the World Bank and

European Union for their

sincerity to the plights of

the poor rural communities

in the society. Mr. Onwuka

Stanley, who also extended

his profound gratitude to

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

of Delta State for keying

into the project so as to

complement government’s

concerted efforts in the

area of infrastructural

a n d h uma n c a p i t a l

development.

He maintained that the

members of the CPMC,

subcommittee members

and the Igbuku-Orogun

Community Development

association would not leave

any stone unturned, giving a reassurance that they would

abide by the laid down guidelines and support given to

the community by the staff of CDDSIU during the CPMC

training in order to guarantee successful completion of

the micro-project. Mr. Onwuka, further stated that the

multi-purpose hall would be of immense benefit to the

people of Igbuku-Orogun community as the edifice when

completed would be a comfortable place for meetings and

other ceremonial engagements in the community, adding

that the hall would equally serve as a vocational centre

for their teaming youths, thus making them, self-reliant.

He recalled that their youths were keying into the various

empowerment programmes with the National Directorate

of Employment in tandem with the state government’s

‘SMART’ agenda.

In a welcome address, the President-General of Igbuku-

Orogun community, Mr. A.O Owemiwe, noted that the

two micro-projects which his community had chosen

were crucial for the overall wellbeing of his people. Mr.

Owemiwe who traced the genesis of the hall to 45 years

ago said the community had been struggling to build a

comfortable place that would be used for meetings, adding

that due to unavailability of funds, the community could

take the project to their desired height and thanked the

World Bank and European Union for collaborating with

Delta State government in making lives more meaningful

for the people at the grassroots. For his part, the Chairman

of CPMC, Mr. Alex Ugoji and his vice, Chief Oyibo Ugodo

pledged to deliver the project in line with the target given

to the community and said they would carry everybody

along in the scheme of thing during the execution of the

project, while calling for useful advice that could aid the

committee in delivering quality job.

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community

and Social Development, Rev. (Mrs.) Omatsola Williams,

represented by the Director of Community Development

in the ministry, Mrs. Juliana Eyione Ireyefoju said with

the payment of the community counterpart contribution

there was no doubt that Igbuku-Orogun community

Development Association and CPMC members were

proactive in bringing development to their people and

urged the community to abide by the rule as stipulated.

The Women Affairs Commissioner warned that any

error that attracted extra cost would be borne by the

community, advising them to follow the material abstract

prudently. She commended the State Governor, Senator

Ifeanyi Okowa for keying into the SEEFOR project with

the prompt payment of the state government counterpart

contribution even as she applauded the World Bank,

European Union and other donor agencies for giving

succour to the poor rural dwellers through their

interventions.

In a goodwill message, the Project Coordinator of the

SEE FOR projects, Mr. Benson Ojoko admonished the

people of Igbuku-Orogun to use the funds judiciously to

achieve the project, stressing that the community should

avoid anything that would cause delay in carrying out

the project. Mr. Benson Ojoko, who was represented

by the assistant Monitoring and Evaluation officer, Mr.

Greg Agbongiague maintained that SEE FOR was an

interventionist agency aimed at impacting on the lives of

the averaged Deltans through its developmental activities,

just as the SEEFOR project Coordinator called on other

communities to leverage on SEE FOR projects particularly,

the CDD social to benefit from certain social amenities.

While reviewing key messages, the Project Director of the

Community Driven Development Social Implementation

Unit, Mrs. A. Arubu enjoined the community to ensure

proper documentation during the execution of the project

and urged them to shun issues that could bring conflict

and misunderstanding at all times.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Women

Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev(Mrs.)

Omatsola Williams and the Project Coordinator of the

SEEFOR Projects, Mr. Benson Ojoko who spoke through

their representatives, Mrs. Juliana Eyione Ireyefoju and

Mr. Greg Agbongiague respectively during Ekredjabor

project launch, enjoined the community to avoid shoddy

job as well as work within the time frame earmarked for

the project to be completed , just as they warned them

not to use the funds for something that has nothing to

do with the project, which is construction of examination

hall. The Principal of Ekredjabor Grammar School, Mrs.

Ukochovwera Mary, the President-General, Mr. Adams

Williams and CPMC chairman, Chief Dickson Onojegbe

pledged to ensure that apart from delivering the project

in accordance with specification, it would be effectively

maintained, adding that it would impact on the school,

especially during WAEC and NECO examinations.