The SEEFOR Projects in Delta stat led by a seasoned
accountant, Mr. Benson Ojoko had continued to
brace up towards impacting positively on the lives
of Deltans, especially the average ones with multiplicity
of projects including that of the community-driven
development social Implementation Unit (CDDSIU),
FADAMA CDD-Economy, vocational/technical project as
well as road rehabilitation and maintenance projects cut
across every length and breadth of the state.
Aimed at complementing government monumental
achievements in the area of infrastructure, the Delta
SEE FOR projects through its various activities both in
their sub components such as CDDSIU, had provided
an uncommon road map towards human and capital
development thus ensuring effective and efficient
repositioning of the state.
The CDD Social Project of the SEE FOR under the saddle
of Mrs. A. Arubu cannot be spared of the success story of
the scheme in the state. The achievements recorded so far
in the area of giving useful support to communities, keying
into the CDD-Social of the SEE FOR are inadvertently,
unequalled as the Unit through the massive support of Mr.
Benson Ojoko led SEEFOR is no doubt, the brain behind
the positive story/achievements of CDDSIU. For instance,
many poor rural communities in Delta state now feel a sigh
of relief, having been given a sense of belonging probably
by way of having their dreams of actualizing certain microproject
which ordinarily would not have been possible if
not for the World Bank and European Union intervention
in the state. It could be recalled under the CDD approach,
premium is given on collective participation in identifying
and prioritizing micro projects in such a manner that the
entire community members are decision makers in their
own affairs.
The leadership of Igbuku-Orogun Community in Ughelli
North Local Government Area had been very proactive
when it comes to issues that concerns development and
this indicates that such leadership is a responsible one,
which is poised to leave behind a legacy of driving progress
to the community which certainly would form part of their
stewardship when their tenure expires. Hence, through
unity of purpose and as part of their burning desire to
widen the scope of infrastructural development in the
community, Igbuku-Orogun, though not too large in
terms of population but they have shown their strength
of oneness as well as peaceful co-existence by keying
into the SEE FOR-Community-Driven Development Social
project on October 30th , 2016.
Having undergone through several CDD processes
ranging from the first entry visit, participatory rural
appraisal otherwise known as needs assessment,
preparation of their Community Development Plan,
securing no objection approval from the World Bank for
them to commence the implementation of their chosen
micro-projects-renovation of multi-purpose hall and
drilling of borehole/water extension being their first and
second respectively as well as the training of the members
of the project management committee of the community
and the eventual flagging off of the multi-purpose hall
renovation which is also known as project launch where
the first fifty percent of the total cost of the project is
openly given to the community.
Moreover, the SEEFOR-CDD social project is a World
Bank and the European Union and Delta state government
in conjunction with any community that had keyed into
the project, particularly the poor rural communities as it
is emphasized that the CDD social scheme is specifically
meant for such category of beneficiary.
For such rural community to benefit from the project, it
should be able to provide its counterpart contribution of
ten percent, which could be cash, kind or both depending
the type of projects the community had collectively opted
for while the World Bank, European Union and Delta State
Government have the responsibility of providing the bulk
of ninety percent.
All these criteria, Igbuku-Orogun had met and that
qualifies them to be part and parcel of the beneficiaries of
the grants. Recently the community was agog and thrown
into wide jubilation, obviously in an ecstatic mood when
the first tranche was released to them. Both young and old
who were at the ceremony, especially those stakeholders
in the community who often time played critical role,
either by their financial contribution, time and other
resources, were happy that with the releasing of the funds,
the project is as good as achieved.
Speaking during the project launch of Igbuku-
Orogun community, the
Coordinator of the project
in the community, Mr.
Stanley Onwuka, who had
continued to show strong
commi tment towards
the development of his
community by ensuring
that the project succeeded,
lauded the World Bank and
European Union for their
sincerity to the plights of
the poor rural communities
in the society. Mr. Onwuka
Stanley, who also extended
his profound gratitude to
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
of Delta State for keying
into the project so as to
complement government’s
concerted efforts in the
area of infrastructural
a n d h uma n c a p i t a l
development.
He maintained that the
members of the CPMC,
subcommittee members
and the Igbuku-Orogun
Community Development
association would not leave
any stone unturned, giving a reassurance that they would
abide by the laid down guidelines and support given to
the community by the staff of CDDSIU during the CPMC
training in order to guarantee successful completion of
the micro-project. Mr. Onwuka, further stated that the
multi-purpose hall would be of immense benefit to the
people of Igbuku-Orogun community as the edifice when
completed would be a comfortable place for meetings and
other ceremonial engagements in the community, adding
that the hall would equally serve as a vocational centre
for their teaming youths, thus making them, self-reliant.
He recalled that their youths were keying into the various
empowerment programmes with the National Directorate
of Employment in tandem with the state government’s
‘SMART’ agenda.
In a welcome address, the President-General of Igbuku-
Orogun community, Mr. A.O Owemiwe, noted that the
two micro-projects which his community had chosen
were crucial for the overall wellbeing of his people. Mr.
Owemiwe who traced the genesis of the hall to 45 years
ago said the community had been struggling to build a
comfortable place that would be used for meetings, adding
that due to unavailability of funds, the community could
take the project to their desired height and thanked the
World Bank and European Union for collaborating with
Delta State government in making lives more meaningful
for the people at the grassroots. For his part, the Chairman
of CPMC, Mr. Alex Ugoji and his vice, Chief Oyibo Ugodo
pledged to deliver the project in line with the target given
to the community and said they would carry everybody
along in the scheme of thing during the execution of the
project, while calling for useful advice that could aid the
committee in delivering quality job.
The State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community
and Social Development, Rev. (Mrs.) Omatsola Williams,
represented by the Director of Community Development
in the ministry, Mrs. Juliana Eyione Ireyefoju said with
the payment of the community counterpart contribution
there was no doubt that Igbuku-Orogun community
Development Association and CPMC members were
proactive in bringing development to their people and
urged the community to abide by the rule as stipulated.
The Women Affairs Commissioner warned that any
error that attracted extra cost would be borne by the
community, advising them to follow the material abstract
prudently. She commended the State Governor, Senator
Ifeanyi Okowa for keying into the SEEFOR project with
the prompt payment of the state government counterpart
contribution even as she applauded the World Bank,
European Union and other donor agencies for giving
succour to the poor rural dwellers through their
interventions.
In a goodwill message, the Project Coordinator of the
SEE FOR projects, Mr. Benson Ojoko admonished the
people of Igbuku-Orogun to use the funds judiciously to
achieve the project, stressing that the community should
avoid anything that would cause delay in carrying out
the project. Mr. Benson Ojoko, who was represented
by the assistant Monitoring and Evaluation officer, Mr.
Greg Agbongiague maintained that SEE FOR was an
interventionist agency aimed at impacting on the lives of
the averaged Deltans through its developmental activities,
just as the SEEFOR project Coordinator called on other
communities to leverage on SEE FOR projects particularly,
the CDD social to benefit from certain social amenities.
While reviewing key messages, the Project Director of the
Community Driven Development Social Implementation
Unit, Mrs. A. Arubu enjoined the community to ensure
proper documentation during the execution of the project
and urged them to shun issues that could bring conflict
and misunderstanding at all times.
Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Women
Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev(Mrs.)
Omatsola Williams and the Project Coordinator of the
SEEFOR Projects, Mr. Benson Ojoko who spoke through
their representatives, Mrs. Juliana Eyione Ireyefoju and
Mr. Greg Agbongiague respectively during Ekredjabor
project launch, enjoined the community to avoid shoddy
job as well as work within the time frame earmarked for
the project to be completed , just as they warned them
not to use the funds for something that has nothing to
do with the project, which is construction of examination
hall. The Principal of Ekredjabor Grammar School, Mrs.
Ukochovwera Mary, the President-General, Mr. Adams
Williams and CPMC chairman, Chief Dickson Onojegbe
pledged to ensure that apart from delivering the project
in accordance with specification, it would be effectively
maintained, adding that it would impact on the school,
especially during WAEC and NECO examinations.