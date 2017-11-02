Why I was Involved In Rescue of Six Lagos Students —Otuaro

Acti ng Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley

Burutu Otuaro says reason he, on behalf of Delta State

Government, spearheaded recent rescue of 6 students of

Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos State, from kidnappers was

the need for inter-states security cooperation, especially among

adjoining Niger Delta/Coastal states.

Otuaro explained this in a goodwill message at Akure, Ondo

State where Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday

(November 9, 2017), admonished militants in Ese-Odo and

Ilaje local areas of the state to drop arms, during the “official

proclamation of Amnesty for Armed youths in the Niger Delta

area of Ondo State”.

Governor Akeredolu, who thanked President Mohammadu

Buhari for the offer, said the militants had 21 days to drop arms

in their possession to 5 collection centres namely Gbekebo,

Arogbo, Ugbonla, Ajapa and Gbokoda and get recorded to benefit

from rehabilitation programmes to make them useful members

of society. The Presidential Amnesty Office led by Brig-Gen Paul

Boroh (rtd) was represented in the colourful occasion held at

the International Centre for Culture and Events, Akure, Ondo

State.

Asserting that Awolowo’s free education was successful on

a tax regime to which the people cooperated for development,

Governor Akeredolu appealed to all stakeholders in Ondo State

to cooperate in peace efforts, noting: “The wealth of Ondo State

lies with you”.

Noting that the Niger Delta, indeed Nigeria, cannot

afford continued crisis in the oil sector, Governor Akeredolu

commended the Delta State Acting Governor, Otuaro, who he

said was already deep in efforts to avert Niger Delta Avengers’

plan to cripple oil installations and the economy. With peace in

Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu hoped efforts to bring in Oil

companies and other investments for the economic boom of

the state, will succeed.

Otuaro, speaking after Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the Ondo State

Deputy Governor thanked him for the recent rescue of 6 Igbonla

Model College students and his contributions to the Amnesty

offer for the state, said: “There is no thick line separating the

Niger Delta/Coastal States. Insecurity in one state consequently

leads to insecurity in the other states and there can be no

development without peace. There is therefore great need for

collaboration and partnership in matters of security among

the states of the coastal/Niger Delta area. I thank God for the

amnesty offer and urge the militants to take advantage of it to

turn a new leaf”.

Earlier, Ajayi who is also chairman of the amnesty process in

Ondo state, lamented that the end of inter-ethnic war between

the Ilaje and Ijaw of Ondo State over a decade ago, still sustained

flow of arms in the hands of combatants who later turned same

against the people. The security situation, Ajayi said, came to a

head with the recent kidnap to Ondo creeks of the 6 students

of Igbonla Model College, Lagos State. He added that earlier

amnesty offers in the state had been apparently politicised

leaving behind a lot of militants who turned a huge security

challenge inherited by Governor Akeredolu.

Ajayi, who pleaded with militants to embrace the offer for

peace and for the state to return to its old glory, announced

contact telephone numbers for the various areas covered by

the offer for the disarmament exercise: 08056440565 (for Ilaje

area), 08056440510 (for Arogbo-Ijaw area) 08056440602 (for

Apoi area).