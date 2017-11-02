Acti ng Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley
Burutu Otuaro says reason he, on behalf of Delta State
Government, spearheaded recent rescue of 6 students of
Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos State, from kidnappers was
the need for inter-states security cooperation, especially among
adjoining Niger Delta/Coastal states.
Otuaro explained this in a goodwill message at Akure, Ondo
State where Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday
(November 9, 2017), admonished militants in Ese-Odo and
Ilaje local areas of the state to drop arms, during the “official
proclamation of Amnesty for Armed youths in the Niger Delta
area of Ondo State”.
Governor Akeredolu, who thanked President Mohammadu
Buhari for the offer, said the militants had 21 days to drop arms
in their possession to 5 collection centres namely Gbekebo,
Arogbo, Ugbonla, Ajapa and Gbokoda and get recorded to benefit
from rehabilitation programmes to make them useful members
of society. The Presidential Amnesty Office led by Brig-Gen Paul
Boroh (rtd) was represented in the colourful occasion held at
the International Centre for Culture and Events, Akure, Ondo
State.
Asserting that Awolowo’s free education was successful on
a tax regime to which the people cooperated for development,
Governor Akeredolu appealed to all stakeholders in Ondo State
to cooperate in peace efforts, noting: “The wealth of Ondo State
lies with you”.
Noting that the Niger Delta, indeed Nigeria, cannot
afford continued crisis in the oil sector, Governor Akeredolu
commended the Delta State Acting Governor, Otuaro, who he
said was already deep in efforts to avert Niger Delta Avengers’
plan to cripple oil installations and the economy. With peace in
Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu hoped efforts to bring in Oil
companies and other investments for the economic boom of
the state, will succeed.
Otuaro, speaking after Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the Ondo State
Deputy Governor thanked him for the recent rescue of 6 Igbonla
Model College students and his contributions to the Amnesty
offer for the state, said: “There is no thick line separating the
Niger Delta/Coastal States. Insecurity in one state consequently
leads to insecurity in the other states and there can be no
development without peace. There is therefore great need for
collaboration and partnership in matters of security among
the states of the coastal/Niger Delta area. I thank God for the
amnesty offer and urge the militants to take advantage of it to
turn a new leaf”.
Earlier, Ajayi who is also chairman of the amnesty process in
Ondo state, lamented that the end of inter-ethnic war between
the Ilaje and Ijaw of Ondo State over a decade ago, still sustained
flow of arms in the hands of combatants who later turned same
against the people. The security situation, Ajayi said, came to a
head with the recent kidnap to Ondo creeks of the 6 students
of Igbonla Model College, Lagos State. He added that earlier
amnesty offers in the state had been apparently politicised
leaving behind a lot of militants who turned a huge security
challenge inherited by Governor Akeredolu.
Ajayi, who pleaded with militants to embrace the offer for
peace and for the state to return to its old glory, announced
contact telephone numbers for the various areas covered by
the offer for the disarmament exercise: 08056440565 (for Ilaje
area), 08056440510 (for Arogbo-Ijaw area) 08056440602 (for
Apoi area).