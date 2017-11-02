Another First In Delta, As Youths’ Coordinating Committee Is Bornhaving

BY FIDELIS EGUGBO

PEACE is very vital for any meaningful development to take place. Put more succinctly, no meaningful activity can take place in an area where there is chaos, uncertainty and no respect for the rule of law.

Since the birth of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration in Delta State, there has been a strident effort to ensure peaceful co-existence, because it is the panacea for development to take place. As a Governor who understands his people, knows the need of the people and based on his relationship with them as Secretary to local government, Chairman of Council, Commissioner Agriculture, Secretary to the State Government, Senator, among others, before becoming the Governor, Senator Dr. Okowa is aware that he has no reason not to do it right for Deltans.

As such, the Governor commenced his activities shortly after his swearing-in on May 29, 2015 by inaugurating a high-powered Advisory and Peace Building Committee. The committee is made of eminent personalities with at least, one from each of the 25 local government areas of the state. That was a good beginning, as members of the committee, to a large extent, have been playing stabilizing roles in the local government areas. Naturally, one can say that the Governor among his peers was the first to do such because he was aware that with such committee, there will be peace for meaningful developmental projects to take place.

With the Elders’ Council comprising men and women that command respect, playing different roles for peace to be maintained, one was not surprise that last week another committee was inaugurated. This time around, it was the committee to ensure that youths in the state remain committed to ideals of peaceful co-existence, focused and industrious. This committee will, in no little way, complement the efforts of members of the Advisory and Peace Building Committee and possibly, consolidate on their achievements for the benefits of Deltans.

It is a fact that there is hardly a community in Delta State nay, Nigeria, that does not have a youth organization to coordinate the affairs of its youths. With such an umbrella body, a lot is achieved for the community youths and, by extension, the communities. But, again, how many of the youths’ committees are truly working in tandem with laid down laws of the land? Are the committees being used as extortionist organizations or, as an umbrella body to engage in crimes? We have heard of incidents where community youths turn themselves into agents to engage in different unhealthy activities. In short, ‘deve’ could be linked to community youths and till date, government is still battling to check the menace of ‘deve’ which has led to multiple payments of all sorts of levies by developers and well-meaning individuals.

Despite the fact that there are enabling laws to check nefarious activities of some of the youth organizations, it was a welcomed development that Delta State is setting the pace again by Bornhaving what one can comfortably describe as “engine room” to coordinate activities of youths in the state. It was really a trail-blazer and in the nearest future, the gains inherent in setting up such a coordinating team would be known and appreciated.

With such committee, budding challenges can be nipped in the bud and the state will remain peaceful as an investors’ haven. Governor Okowa’s administration has also articulated a lot of programmes to ensure that the youths are gainfully employed and also, blazed the trail among the governments of different states of the country with the Job Creation Office.

The Senior Political Adviser to the Governor of Delta State, Chief Festus Ochonogor, inaugurated the committee which has a grassroots mobilizer, a youth leader whose calm disposition to tackling issues is legendary, Mr. Ifeanyi Eboigbe as President-General of the committee. The committee was inaugurated in Asaba.

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, the Commissioner for Directorate of Youth Development, Hon. Asupa Forteta, among others, were in attendance at the inauguration ceremony where Chief Ochonogor said, “tranquility in communities enhances socio-economic growth and stability of the larger society and this can be achieved through the application of rule of law, equity and justice; empowerment and sustainable development of our communities, elaborate community policing and encouraging processes that culminate in quality adulthood for enduring community leadership.”

“The formation and inauguration of executive of Association of Community Youths in Delta State is a collaborative mechanism designed to strengthen government machineries by expanding governance infrastructure in the state. This collaboration will obviously lead to skill enhancement, confidence building and ownership that prepare out youths as they navigate toward adulthood. This executive is to help coordinate the state government’s relationship with community youths across Delta State,” Chief Ochonogor emphasized.

Those who also spoke at the occasion lauded the objectives behind having an executive committee for Association of Community Youths as it cuts across all the local government areas of the state. Mr. Eboigbe, on behalf of members of the committee, assured the Political Adviser and Deltans in general that the committee will carry out its functions diligently for the benefit of Deltans. Mr. Eboigbe, however, called on all relevant stakeholders to support the activities of the committee to enable it deliver on its mandate, noting that the committee cannot succeed without the collaboration and support of Deltans.

Mr. Innocent Esewezie, is the Director-General of the committee which has Chief Francis Ariyo as Deputy Director-General and Mr. Kpuduku Zuokumor as Secretary. Mr. Peter Onwuka is Deputy Secretary, senatorial coordinators while Chief Nwanze Oduah emerged as Guidance Counselor for the committee in charge of Delta North Senatorial District. There are other members of the committee, but in all, there is no doubt that the committee will achieve the desired results of ensuring peaceful communities in line with Governor Okowa’s belief that peaceful communities will translate to peaceful local government areas and naturally, peaceful state.

Certainly, the Executive Committee for Association of Community Youths deserves the support of all Deltans to enable it succeed, because the success of the committee will translate to a peaceful state where socio-economic activities will witness a boom. Another kudos to Governor Okowa’s administration