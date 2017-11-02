DSIEC Promises Fair Playground For Candidates

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

As Delta State Local Government Elections inch closer, Delta State Independent Electoral Commission

(DSIEC) yesterday, assured of the commission’s commitment at conducting free, fair and credible election

that will be acceptable to all.

The DSIEC Commissioner in charge of Operations, Engr. James Umukoro, gave this assurance on behalf of the Chairman, Chief Barr Mike Ogbodu at DSIEC office

during the screening exercise of political parties’ candidates for Chairmanship

and Councillorship positions,

in Asaba.

He assured that all candidates

for the forthcoming elections would be provided a fair playground in pursuit of their dreams and aspirations

and urged their full cooperation and collaboration

with the commission to make the exercise hitch- free.

While urging them to be rest assured and believe in God for the realization of their aspirations, he said that with God on their side, their dreams and aspirations

would be realized, adding that six local government

areas had been slated for the yesterday’s screening

exercise.

He noted that three panels were established to handle the screening exercise with each panel screening contestants

from two local government

areas.

He named the Local Government Areas for the day’s screening as Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili

North, Oshimili South, Uvwie and Udu.

Among the political parties

present for the screening

exercise were Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), All progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Accord Party and Action Alliance (AA) among others.

Addressing the press after

being screened, the candidate

of the PDP, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Hon. Chuks Oseme, (the immediate past chairman)

said that the absolute confidence of his party in nominating him to represent

them again was a proof that he had not done badly.

He stated that come January

6, 2018 the electorate ‘s votes would equally determine

his score card in the first instance.

The PDP candidate for Oshimili

South, Comrade Uche Osadebe, assured his administration’s

commitment if given the mandate, to consolidating

on the achievements

of his predecessors and collaborate with the government of the day to move the local government to enviable heights.