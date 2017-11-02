BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI
As Delta State Local Government Elections inch closer, Delta State Independent Electoral Commission
(DSIEC) yesterday, assured of the commission’s commitment at conducting free, fair and credible election
that will be acceptable to all.
The DSIEC Commissioner in charge of Operations, Engr. James Umukoro, gave this assurance on behalf of the Chairman, Chief Barr Mike Ogbodu at DSIEC office
during the screening exercise of political parties’ candidates for Chairmanship
and Councillorship positions,
in Asaba.
He assured that all candidates
for the forthcoming elections would be provided a fair playground in pursuit of their dreams and aspirations
and urged their full cooperation and collaboration
with the commission to make the exercise hitch- free.
While urging them to be rest assured and believe in God for the realization of their aspirations, he said that with God on their side, their dreams and aspirations
would be realized, adding that six local government
areas had been slated for the yesterday’s screening
exercise.
He noted that three panels were established to handle the screening exercise with each panel screening contestants
from two local government
areas.
He named the Local Government Areas for the day’s screening as Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili
North, Oshimili South, Uvwie and Udu.
Among the political parties
present for the screening
exercise were Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), All progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Accord Party and Action Alliance (AA) among others.
Addressing the press after
being screened, the candidate
of the PDP, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Hon. Chuks Oseme, (the immediate past chairman)
said that the absolute confidence of his party in nominating him to represent
them again was a proof that he had not done badly.
He stated that come January
6, 2018 the electorate ‘s votes would equally determine
his score card in the first instance.
The PDP candidate for Oshimili
South, Comrade Uche Osadebe, assured his administration’s
commitment if given the mandate, to consolidating
on the achievements
of his predecessors and collaborate with the government of the day to move the local government to enviable heights.