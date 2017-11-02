Olu Of Warri Warns Against Proliferation Of Militant Groups In Niger Delta

THE Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, on Friday warned against the proliferation of militant groups in the Niger

Delta region.

Ikenwoli gave the warning in Isiokolo, while on a peace-building visit to Mike Omeru, the monarch of Agbon Kingdom

in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta.

The monarch also urged the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to avoid carrying out its planned attack on oil installations, noting that no meaningful development could be achieved through violence. He appealed to the Federal Government to fulfill its promises to the region to sustain the existing peace. The royal father said the proliferation of militantgroups

did no portray the region in a good light before the government.

“I plead with the Avengers not to attack oil installations but the federal government should also fulfill its promises.

“We need to unite and speak with one voice as a people, so that government can take us serious. We cannot achieve any good thing through violence.

“We should stop the proliferation of militancy in the Niger Delta. “When I ascended the throne, I made it clear that one of my priorities is to build peace among the different ethnic groups in Niger Delta and that is why I am here today.

“People will always argue but we should also reconcile and work for peace and progress of the Niger Delta,” he said.

In his remark, Omeru thanked Ikenwoli and his chiefs for the visit and also reaffirmed the importance of unity in building

a better Delta. “This is the first time any Olu of Warri is visiting Agbon Kingdom.This togetherness will bring peace and progress between Agbon and Itsekiri nation.Agbon and Itsekiri nations have cultural affinity,” he said.

