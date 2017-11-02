As Polytechnic Lecturers Begin Strike Today

Exactly a week ago, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) served a notice of an impending strike action to the Federal Government to press for the implementation of its agreement with the Federal Government. The strike action is billed to commence today after the expiration of the mandatory 21-day ultimatum, but so far, the government has been silent on the issues raised by the union.

The strike decision was first taken, last Monday, at an emergency meeting in Abuja, and reaffirmed at another meeting at Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna, last Saturday. On both occasions, the ASUP National President, Mr. Usman Dutse, justified its inevitability since, according to him, the government has not shown interest in opening dialogue with them on sundry issues relating to improved welfare of staff and increased funding of the polytechnics, which he accused the government of treating with levity and disdain.

Mr. Dutse noted that even though there was a conciliatory meeting organised by the Federal Ministry of Labour, it failed to produce a positive result on the grounds of what he alleged as “the lack of interest of the Ministry of Education in resolving the dispute”.

He identified two unresolved issues in the dispute as the long drawn-out verification of polytechnic staff as a prelude to payment of their entitlements and the non-implementation of the NEEDS Assessment report which recommended the injection of N6.4 billion into the university education in 2014. That amount, he noted, has risen to N8 billion, probably due to the spiralling inflation in the country.

In addition, he cited the non-passage of the Amendment Bill of the Polytechnic Act by the National Assembly and was furious that “the delay and indifference to the passage of this bill is viewed as a ploy to foster chaos and continued crises in the sector”.

“Our union is, therefore, constrained to lament again that our sector is on the verge of collapse and needs all the emergency action it deserves. Until now, it should be noted that the issues raised here have been there since 2014 and none of them has concretely been resolved to improve the sector”, he lamented.

It is a matter of concern to Nigerians that ASUP is embarking on a strike action today. It is worrisome because each time an industrial action is embarked upon, it generates negative consequences for the development of education in Nigeria. Without doubt, a season of strike, no matter its brevity, is a metaphorical ill wind which blows no one any good.

It explains why this particular strike, if it is allowed to linger, will further sink the fortune of this sector of tertiary education which has been in the doldrums for a pretty long time. Shutting down the polytechnics at this point in time would be an unfortunate development. Rather, they need to be encouraged to grow and effectively play the pivotal role envisaged for them as catalysts for the technological development of the country.

Our worry about the regular strike actions by staff unions of tertiary educational institutions is that they have become one too many and, thus, strike a semblance of a relay race as each union seems passionately inclined to take its turn to go on strike within an intervening period. For instance, it was barely two months ago that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its strike action that further worsened the image of Nigerian universities as the hotbed of seasonal strike actions clinically executed with greater passion by lecturers who hardly exhibit such intensity in teaching.

However, the government has not acted well in every material classification. Agreed that certain extenuating circumstances may have compelled the authorities to renege on the agreement it had earlier reached with ASUP, but its recourse to silence, even in the face of the strike notice, is not well-thought-out. Such taciturnity is not golden at this time, but it could have done better through confidence, building and sustained negotiations to stave off the strike.

Our worry is that successive governments, especially at the federal level, have been unable to articulate a paradigm shift that emphasizes a proactive change from the commonplace reactive approach to disagreements with the labour unions in the academic sector. Rather than nip crisis in the bud, government officials merely allow ASUU and ASUP to declare trade disputes and, thereafter, employ the same tepid method which never yielded enduring results in the past.

It is our considered opinion that a fresh round of negotiations characterised by sincerity and genuine commitment to the growth of the education sector should be initiated urgently. Both parties should be considerate and avoid holding rigid positions since such stance could stifle or even imperil the prospects of a re-negotiated settlement that will advance the cause of polytechnic education.