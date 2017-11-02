Kwale DPO Grills Fulani Herdsmen On Peaceful Co-Existence With Host Communities

IN an attempt to stem the menace of Fulani

herdsmen’s attacks and destruction of farm crops of the people of their host communities within the Kwale Police Division,

the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Emmanuel Ogbuanye, has engaged cattle rearers and representatives of their host communities in a crucial security meeting tagged, “Town Hall Meeting.”

The Pointer source, who also attended the meeting which was held at the Kwale Police Station, said that the DPO explained that the meeting was aimed at fostering

peaceful co-existence between the herdsmen and people of their host communities

in the local government and few neighbouring towns in Ndokwa East Local Government.

The source said that some of the resolutions

reached included an end to night grazing, end to stray grazing into farmlands,

maintenance of peace and orderliness,

as well as decision to hold town hall meeting monthly. Other resolutions are: Adoption of peaceful dialogue as approach to issues, penalties for crops destruction and attacks on fellow human beings.

The DPO was quoted as making it mandatory

that herdsmen must know leaders of their host communities as well as establish

reliable and viable communication links, in case sudden conflict erupts.

Ogbuanye reminded the herdsmen operating

in the area to be alert to the advent of dry season, which attracts migrant cattle rearers in search of greener pasture, hence the need for herdsmen to quickly indentify new arrivals with their host community leaders and the police.”

The Pointer investigations revealed the major Fulani herdsmen host communities as Ogbole-Ogume, Umusadege Utagba-Ogbe, Umusam, Obetim Uno, Ashaka and Ushie.

Those in attendance at the meeting included, DPO, Abbi Police Division, DPO Ashaka, DSS Coordinator for Ndokwa West, Police Area Commander, Asaba, the chairman of Meyiti-Alla Cattle Rearers, South South region and the Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Non-Indigenes, Alhaji Mukhtar Usman.