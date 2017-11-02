Desperation, Get Quick Rich Syndrome Killing Our Youths

Early last Thursday, residents of Ugbowo, Benin City woke up to find a female dead body stacked inside a leather suitcase with head severed, dumped by the wall/fence of Federal Government College (FGGC), Benin City. One resident of the area who posted the gory pictures on his facebook wall, followed with a post thus: “Slay Queen who had followed an unknown man with a jeep home after a night out found headless inside a brief case early this morning in Ugbowo, Benin City, Edo State… December is already here, ladies you all need to be careful.”

Comments on the post especially from those of them who claimed to live around the area and therefore saw the dumped remains before it was removed by the police and the fact that parts of the body were severed, prove that the lady must have fallen victim to ritualist(s).

Our society is replete with cases of killings for ritual purposes. Instances abound from circulated gory videos and photographs of human beings lined up as foundations for certain houses, owned by people mostly notable persons in societies where the houses are located, all pointing to the decay in societal values and respect for human life and the tendency towards fetish values.

Afew months ago, a young man was caught in a video which went viral in social media platforms confessing, after being beaten up and disgraced, having been caught red-handed eating human feces while doing the new Yahoo plus. He claimed to come from Warri and revealed during interrogation that he was instructed by a native doctor to eat feces after which anything he tells his client will happen without delay.

The man also revealed that the first one he did didn’t work and that he was planning to bill another foreign client $55,000 (over N20 million) and disclosed that they were about four boys that visited the native doctor for the ‘juju’ and that the others have “made it”…

Last week, the remains of 26 Nigerian women believed to be migrants and aged between 14 and 18 were found in a refridgerated section of a Spanish warship in the Italian coast city of Salerno. According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) report, they were involved in a shipwreck in Libya.

Afew years ago, a vice principal in one of the Eastern states was found to have killed his mother for ritual purposes and concealed her corpse in a wardrobe right inside his house, while putting up the pretense that the poor woman was missing, only for the police to trace her to his apartment.

There was also another case of a lady, who had been left in a water reservoir for several months by a man whose intention was to use her for ritual purposes at the appointed time, before luck smiled on her through the man’s house girl, who invited the police and she was rescued, but not after having passed through the torture of being fed once in two weeks, waiting to be sacrificed.

The above instances and many more like them that daily stare us in the face point to the level of degradation of the society and the hardness of the human conscience exposed through the actions of people, all in a bid to acquire ill gotten wealth, at the expense of fellow human beings, otherwise, why will a human being, created by God Almighty in His image and likeness treat a fellow human being with such wickedness, all in a bid grow rich overnight.

The Nollywood industry in the country through movies exposed/ opened our eyes to the modus operandi of ritualists and the rising cases of such acts that people became aware that the numerous incidents of missing persons could actually be attributed to the handiwork of ritualists. Even police investigations into persons caught with human parts or armed robbery or other related vices have opened up the reality that ritualists are on the prowl.

Sometimes, people blame unemployment for these vices, but I think it is much more than unemployment because it takes a man or woman whose conscience has been seared with hot iron as espoused by the bible to snuff life out of a fellow human being, no matter what reason such a person might canvass for doing so. While it is true that unemployment has continued to be a major force contending against many citizens of the country and forcing people into engaging in many untoward activities, greed and the desperation to make it big, combined with innate wickedness, rather than unemployment are the reasons why a man/woman can kill, kidnap, rob and dismember a fellow man/woman for money ritual.

It is obvious that outside these, there are a number of jobs/trades and businesses many see as degrading that anybody can engage in, no matter how small and grow big in, backed by divine favour, what people call luck. All that is needed is to develop the attitude of dignity in labour, after all, it is not all businesses or ventures that begin big. That is why the Holy Book, the bible has dedicated a verse to draw man’s attention to the need for us not to despise our days of little beginnings.

In the case of the 26 women who reports say were illegal migrants on transit from Libya, illegal migration by citizens has also been blamed on economic hardship, which a Lagos based lawyer, while speaking on the matter, said creates a sense of desperation.

Yes, succeeding governments in Nigeria have continued to fail its citizens in the area of job creation and employment, despite the number of graduates our universities and other institutions of learning churn out yearly and the number of qualified and employable candidates. It has also neglected its responsibility under the constitution, which says that the welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

That is why I agree with the Senate in its call on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on unemployment and come out with more pro-active measures to engage the youth. Yes, the Federal Government must find lasting solutions to ways of addressing the unemployment challenge before exterminates our youths, especially the growing army of impatient youths who have chosen to by all means, damn the consequences of seeking greener pastures even after hearing bad and discouraging stories of those who have gone ahead of them.

But unemployment if you ask me is not enough reason for our youngsters to so brazenly engage in such journeys of no return as has been revealed from the experiences of those who were lucky to return alive and tell their story. Come to think of it, those who return come back to meet the same conditions they ran away from and sometimes find out that some of their peers whom they left behind have overtaken them in terms of livelihood.

It takes only those who have passed through the experience to explain the risk involved with some of them having to get concealed in the bumper of a car to cross the dessert from Libya to Spain by their sponsors and for a fee while the not too lucky ones die when their boats capsize in the Mediterranean Sea.