Fashola Commends Okowa For Accommodating Diverse Political Interests

y Patrick Mgbodo

THE Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for accommodating diverse political interests in the state, describing such style of leadership as most important in improving the quality of the lives of the people.

Speaking yesterday at the Palace of the Asagba of Asaba, while paying a courtesy visit to the monarch, Fashola who was accompanied by the Delta State Commissioner of Power and Energy, Barr. Newworld Safugha, said that the essence of the monthly familiarisation visit, which is the 21st in the series, was to get acquainted with stakeholders in the power sector and physically assess the manpower and infrastructure available.

The minister said that the visit which is rotated among stakeholders has become necessary to arrive at better informed decisions through bringing together relevant stakeholders, adding that it is the turn of Delta State to host the meeting on the instance of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), even as he attributed the improved power transmission to the present calm in the Niger Delta.

While felicitating with the monarch, Fashola admitted that the Niger Delta is not only known for its oil richness, which has lubricated the Nigerian economy, but more importantly, the prowess of her human capital and intellectual abilities, adding that the process of achieving uninterrupted power required a slow, careful and methodical analysis, even as he expressed satisfaction with the deliberations with the state government. He admonished stakeholders in various positions of leadership to educate the public in the protection of electricity installations, as well as fulfilling their responsibilities through prompt payment for consumption

The Asagba of Asaba, represented by the Iyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Onyeobi, had applauded power supply of recent but lamented the high incidence of unemployemnt, which, he said, had fertiised crime in the society. He drew the attention of the minister to the poor sttae of the Asaba/Onitsha Highway and appealed that the Second Niger bridge and the Illah/Ebu road should be followed up.