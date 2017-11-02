LG Polls: Don’t Bribe Any Official

BY ROSEMARY NWAEBUNI

IN continuation of the screening exercise of political parties’ candidates for the forthcoming local government elections, the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), yesterday, warned candidates against giving money to any official of the commission to influence the exercise.

The Chairman of the screening exercise and Commissioner for Operations, Engr. James Umukoro, gave this warning on behalf of the commission’s Chairman, Chief (Barr.) Mike Ogbodu, during the second day of the exercise in Asaba.

While emphasising that ‘DSIEC is conducting the local government election exercise free of charge,’ he warned that anyone giving money to anybody to influence the exercise in his or her favour, ‘does that at his or her own peril.’

He added that “the commission does not collect money for anything” and warned candidates not to jeopardise their chances by giving money to anyone to influence the exercise in their favour.

The DSIEC Chairman said that the screening exercise was a simple way of qualifying candidates by comparing documents supplied in ‘DSIEC Form 002,’ to ensure that they tally with the original documents they presented for the screening exercise.

He warned that the commission would not tolerate any form of thuggery and urged all candidates to maintain absolute decorum as “the commission will not hesitate to hand over such persons to security agents.”

He reiterated the commission’s resolve to provide a level play field for all candidates, irrespective of personality or political party, and assured them of the realisation of their dreams and aspirations come January 6, 2018, if only they were prepared and have spoken to God about their dreams.

The DSIEC Chairman urged political parties not to see the forthcoming elections as a do- or -die affair, but embrace one another in love after the polls and continue to live as brothers and sisters.

He stated that the ‘management of the commission has capable men and women, who have been well trained for the exercise,’ adding that they will surely bring their wealth of experience to bear on the exercise, while stressing that three panels have been established to handle the screening of candidates in three different venues within the commission’s premises and assured that the screening process would be as brief as possible.

He said that Group A panel will screen candidates from Ughelli North, which would be chaired by Mrs. Yvonne Wagbatsoma; Group B would screen Isoko North and Ughelli South and Group C, would screen Patani and Isoko South Local Government Areas.

Among the candidates who spoke with the press after the screening exercise were the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for Patani and Isoko South, Perekebena Perez Omoun Esq. and Constantine Malik Ikpokpo, respectively.

Other candidates who spoke to the press were candidates for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Vitoria Onoriode, Isoko South Local Government Area, Sir Tony Okwuabor, Isoko North and Evans Akponana, Ughelli North Local Government Areas.

Local government areas scheduled for today (Monday, November 13, 2017) screening exercise are Bomadi, Burutu, Ndokwa East, Ukwuani, Ndokwa West, Ika North East and Ika South Local Government Areas, while Ethiope East and West, Sapele, Okpe, Warri South, Warri South West and Warri North Local Government Areas will take their turn tomorrow (Tuesday, November 14, 2017).