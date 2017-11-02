PDP Govs, Leaders Brainstorm In Enugu

BY CHIBUZOR ISICHEI/

FIDELIS EGUGBO

DELTA State Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday night, joined other governors who were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a meeting in Enugu, where it was resolved that aspirants for positions in the forthcoming national convention of the party will work with anybody who emerges winner.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Ayo Fayose, of Ekiti State, who briefed the press after the closed door meeting held at Government House, Enugu, disclosed that during the meeting, the governors and leaders of the party deliberated on the forthcoming convention of the party and also looked at the preparedness of the party to win in the November 18, governorship election in Anambra State.

Governor Okowa, who was received on arrival at Government House, Enugu, by the Governor of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuani, was later joined by the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State), Nyesom Wike (Rivers State), Ben Ayade (Cross River State), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom State), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa State), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti State), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe State) and Darius Ishiaku of Taraba State.

Also present at the meeting were the Chairman of the PDP National Working Committee, Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi and members of the committee, former governors, leaders of the party and aspirants for different positions of the party in the forthcoming convention.

According to Fayose, “We deliberated on the forthcoming national convention of our party; we took time to meet with all our aspirants and we have all agreed to work with whoever emerges. We have responsible people vying for different positions in the party.”

“We are all on one page; we put PDP first and PDP is first. We are leaving Enugu believing that we will take power at the centre in 2019 and we have equally agreed that we have all it takes to take over power in Anambra State; the election should be free, fair and credible, Nigeria is of age to conduct election that is acceptable internationally,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa has called on Deltans to continue to pray for the prosperity of the state and nation.

Governor Okowa made the call on Sunday during the Annual Harvest and Thanksgiving service of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Boji Boji Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state. The governor, who was special guest of honour at the event, said that the state was trying all it could to stop pipeline vandalism and improve the economy of the state, in spite of the reports being spread about his government in various quarters.

While commending the church for their intercessory role, he observed that the number of women exceeded the number of men in different churches and urged the women to always pray for the spiritual development of their husbands, for the sake of their families.

The governor, who spoke in Ika, advised Christians to show love among themselves by going to the needy around them.

He later directed that the list of 27 students who reputedly got admission into the university, but could not afford the fees, should be brought for verification and necessary action.

Earlier, speaking in the sermon, the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith enjoined Christians to have a heart of thanksgiving, bearing in mind that whatever man enjoyed in life was by the grace of God. She admonished the congregation to always present their gifts before God with a heart of gratitude, knowing that no one can out-give God.

Dwelling on the theme of the programme, “Harvest of God’s Blessing,” she enjoined Christians to live a life of sacrifice, total obedience, faith, confidence and trust in God, to enable them harvest His blessings.

Dame Okowa highlighted the virtues of Abraham in the bible and stressed the need to have a circumcised heart, submit totally to the will of God, obey His instructions and be grateful to God for everything as such virtues sustained God’s blessings. The event, which was also attended by some members of the State Executive Council (EXCO)featured special song ministrations by various groups, bible reading and thanksgiving session.