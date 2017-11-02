Delta CJ Expresses High Hopes For New Legal Year

THE Chief Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Marshal

Umukoro has expressed high hopes for the new

legal year, premised on the promise of Governor

Ifeanyi Okowa, to further reposition the judiciary through

improved revenue as accruable to the state in the next

financial year.

According to Justice Umukoro, who made this known

yesterday in his address on the occasion of the special

court session to mark the opening of the 2017/2018 legal

year in Asaba, the previous legal year was a turbulent one

for the nation’s judiciary at large, noting that in spite of

such challenges, the Delta State judiciary went through

with its head high.

Justice Umukoro lamented the barrage of attacks,

criticisms and abuse meted on the judiciary, some of which

he acknowledged as genuine and others he described as

sheer witch hunting and propaganda, adding that the

judiciary is a unique arm of government saddled with

distinct statutory functions and responsibilities, even as

he urged the legal practitioners to uphold the virtue of

integrity at all times.

Reeling out the strides recorded in the last legal year,

Umukoro said that a total of 53 judgments was upheld on

appeals by the Delta State High Court, and a total of 142

officers benefitted from the various categories of training,

adding that as part of proactive measures taken to tackle

the delay in the administration of criminal justice in the

High Court, criminal jurisdiction was vested in designated

courts spanning the three senatorial districts of the state

He said that for some time, the Protocol Department has

been reporting the outcome of selected criminal cases in

the media for the information of the general public, adding

that the initiative has so far received an overwhelming

applause from the public, even as he said that a total of

5,410 awaiting trial cases were reviewed, 183 awaiting

trial persons released from unlawful detention 110

persons granted bail and five others referred to the

psychiatric hospital for further medical evaluations.

While giving a breakdown of the revenue profile, Justice

Umukoro said that N219, 246, 681bn was generated by

the High Court during the period under review, stressing

that lawyers should not allow themselves to be used by

litigants to bring the judicial system into disrepute, even

as he said that inadequate funds to deal with the many

problems bedeviling the judiciary remains its major

challenge.

Earlier, in his homily at the Special Thanksgiving Mass

heralding the legal year at Emmanuel the Savior Catholic

Church, the Catholic Bishop of Issele-Uku Diocese, Most

Rev. Dr. Michael Elue, admonished legal practitioners to

be conscious of their role in the sustenance of democracy

through guaranteeing fundamental human rights and

charged them to always remember that they are only

delegated authorities of God who he said is the ultimate

Judge.

While applauding the judiciary for its breakthroughs,

in spite of its many challenges, the cleric further charged

the judges to be updated in learning and not descend to

mediocrity and lamented the culture of impunity, which

is gradually effacing honour and integrity as a result of

the gradual depletion of social sanctions.