NCCN’s Rating Of Delta State

Delta State has been rated second in the Sub-National Index Overall State Ranking for 2017, coming behind Lagos State in a rating that has given credence to the laudable performance of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration. The result came from the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria (NCCN) in partnership with Ford Foundation and Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The ratings covered various areas of development and investment but Delta State excelled in its human capital development vis-a-vis education, health, migration and gender equality. In addition, it also recorded excellent performance in infrastructure such as roads, electricity, airport, telecommunications, waste and water. Besides, the state was above many other states in the areas of security, transparency, justice, corruption and permits.

This cheery news could not have come at a better time than now, especially as rumours of low performance is rife among opposition to this government. Nothing gives greater joy than when an objective third party is blowing one’s trumpet and telling the world how dexterous one has deployed scarce resources to achieve enviable results.

We are particularly delighted with the ratings presented by the NCCN, one of the enviable and transparent institutions, monitoring governance in the country. The index ratings have, once again, proved that Delta State is a performing state, under the watch of the present administration, which, at its inception, set out various targets encapsulated in the SMART Agenda and has vigorously pursued them, with the main goal to ensure prosperity for all Deltans.

To say the least, the state has prosecuted the agenda to the satisfaction of Deltans. The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Kingsley Emu, at a press conference recently, averred that the various policies and programmes of the Okowa administration, no doubt, have not only been paying off, but have impacted positively on the socio-economic lives of the people.

According to the commissioner, the state has recorded landmark achievements on human capital development and other infrastructural developments, stressing that over 42,000 jobs have so far been created and the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) upgraded, while more than 262,000 individuals have benefitted from the state micro-credit scheme.

We are convinced that these achievements are just tips of the iceberg to what the state government plans to achieve in the nearest future as Emu indicated when he said that “when next the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria (NCCN) visits, the state would have improved on what is already on ground”.

Undoubtedly, the persisting recession has been a major setback to socio-economic development in the country and Delta State. However, despite the effects of the biting economy, the state government, under the watch of Okowa, has has given priority to human capital development which is the bedrock of economic recovery. For instance, at inception, the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa administration ploughed resources into revamping moribund technical colleges and vocational centrers in the state. In addition, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure have received a boost, defying recession.

We are impressed with the enviable and enormous performance of the administration and make bold to state that in the next two years, Deltans, given the ongoing trend, would be proud of a government that has weathered the storm to offer good governance in the interest of the people.

We commend the NCCN, the Ford Foundation and Tony Elumelu Foundation for a painstaking job done in the assessment of federating states in the country. Delta State’s performance is truly a reflection of its standing reputation as a pace-setter, far ahead of others and what the NCCN and the foundations have done was to state the obvious.

We congratulate Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, members of the state executive council and Deltans in general on this achievement, convinced that, going forward, efforts would be sustained to record more achievements and place the state continually ahead of others.

Those who pretend to be blind to the various achievements of the administration should have a rethink and objectively address their minds to progressive thinking and join Deltans to celebrate a government that has been acclaimed nationally and internationally as second best performing state in the federation.