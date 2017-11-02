Encouragement To Agriculture In Delta State Laudable —Farmers

EFFORTS of the Delta State government efforts encouraging and sustaining agricultural development has been described as a laudable and a welcome development for the state.

A cross-section of farmers that spoke to The Pointer at Mbiri and Agbor, commended the Senator Okowa administration’s efforts at giving agricultural sector the opportunity to thrive through governments incentives and funding.

Mr. Patrick Okoh, a fish farmer while lauding the state government’s commitments and encouragement to them said that he now has a different approach to life, as the sector has brought him out of poverty and now he can feed himself and take good care of his family of three.

He said that the state government through training and provisions of necessary inputs had established him and others, saying that it will be a welcome development if other youths take full advantage of government policies and programmes.

Also Monday Ojie, who said that he is involved in piggery farming, commended the Okowa government for the programme that has taken him away from the street.

He said that his daily emphasis now is on how best to expand the piggery and take full advantage of state government’s encouragement in the area.

Ojie said that the state government deserved all the commendation for the initiatives that has relieved him and brought smiles upon him.

He said that there are many advantages in farming and agriculture in general, calling that more youths go into it and tap fully, the potentials that are wasting.

He appealedto the state government step up her focus in agriculture and encourage more young men and women into it, as it remains a major employer of labour in the country.

Also, he asked that government helps them in creating markets for their proceeds, saying that it is necessary for more profits that will serve as incentives to those watching them from the sideline