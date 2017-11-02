To mark the 2017
World Orphans Day
and in keeping with
the terms and philosophy
of the 05 Initiative, the
wife of the Delta State
Governor, Dame Edith
Okowa yesterday put smiles
on the faces of orphans in
the state.
At the occasion which
held in Government House,
Asaba, she distributed
food items such as bags
of rice, beans, garri, palm
oil, groundnut oil, crayfish,
tubers of yam and cartons of
tin tomatoes to care givers
for onward distribution to
41 orphanages and three
families in the state.
S h e n o t e d t h a t a
special day has been
set aside by the United
Nations, aimed at drawing
attention to the needs of
orphans suffering from
discrimination, violence,
poverty, deprivation from
education and to encourage
the promotion of the right
to a healthy and fulfilled
life.
She said that no one
chooses to be an orphan
and that living without the
care and love of parents can
be traumatising, adding that
sometimes, these orphans
stay without food, shelter,
clothing and even health
care.
The governor’s wife
disclosed that during last
year’s celebration, the 05
Initiative gave different food
items to 38 orphanages and
three families, adding that it
was part of their mission to
feed the hungry and provide
shelter for the homeless.
Apart from feeding the
orphans, Dame Okowa said
that the foundation also
provide monthly food items
for registered orphanages
and also take care of the
adopted children’s academic
provision.
Whi le thanking the
caregivers for taking care of
the children, she appealed
to them to make sure that
they live in conducive
environments, a home filled
with laughter, peace and
love and ruled by the fear
of God.
She urged everyone that
is occupying one position
or the other in the state
to reach out to the needy,
bearing in mind that no one
can out-give God. According
to her, “Whatever job one
may find oneself and at
whatever level, acts of
service to humanity should
not be trivialised.
In her opening remarks,
the Director-General, 05
Initiative, Mrs. Oghenekevwe
Agas thanked all that
contributed to put smiles
on the faces of orphans
and prayed that God in his
infinite mercy will reward
them many fold.
O n b e h a l f o f t h e
caregivers, Mr. Emmanuel
Olutu commended the
governor’s wife for her
kind gesture, saying that
impacting the vision of the
05 Initiative can never be
over emphasised because,
the children have so many
stories to tell concerning
the good things that have
been coming to them
since the inception of the
05 Initiative in the state,
adding that the children are
also thanking God for Dame
Okowa’s life. According to
him, “You are a beacon of
hope for Delta State, for
these good things you have
done, the God of orphans
will surely bless you.”
The occasion featured
talks on the care of children
at the orphanage by Mrs. Pat
Emechete and the word by
Pastor Olutomi Shodeinde.