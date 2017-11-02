Gov’s Wife Puts Smiles On Faces Of Orphans

To mark the 2017

World Orphans Day

and in keeping with

the terms and philosophy

of the 05 Initiative, the

wife of the Delta State

Governor, Dame Edith

Okowa yesterday put smiles

on the faces of orphans in

the state.

At the occasion which

held in Government House,

Asaba, she distributed

food items such as bags

of rice, beans, garri, palm

oil, groundnut oil, crayfish,

tubers of yam and cartons of

tin tomatoes to care givers

for onward distribution to

41 orphanages and three

families in the state.

S h e n o t e d t h a t a

special day has been

set aside by the United

Nations, aimed at drawing

attention to the needs of

orphans suffering from

discrimination, violence,

poverty, deprivation from

education and to encourage

the promotion of the right

to a healthy and fulfilled

life.

She said that no one

chooses to be an orphan

and that living without the

care and love of parents can

be traumatising, adding that

sometimes, these orphans

stay without food, shelter,

clothing and even health

care.

The governor’s wife

disclosed that during last

year’s celebration, the 05

Initiative gave different food

items to 38 orphanages and

three families, adding that it

was part of their mission to

feed the hungry and provide

shelter for the homeless.

Apart from feeding the

orphans, Dame Okowa said

that the foundation also

provide monthly food items

for registered orphanages

and also take care of the

adopted children’s academic

provision.

Whi le thanking the

caregivers for taking care of

the children, she appealed

to them to make sure that

they live in conducive

environments, a home filled

with laughter, peace and

love and ruled by the fear

of God.

She urged everyone that

is occupying one position

or the other in the state

to reach out to the needy,

bearing in mind that no one

can out-give God. According

to her, “Whatever job one

may find oneself and at

whatever level, acts of

service to humanity should

not be trivialised.

In her opening remarks,

the Director-General, 05

Initiative, Mrs. Oghenekevwe

Agas thanked all that

contributed to put smiles

on the faces of orphans

and prayed that God in his

infinite mercy will reward

them many fold.

O n b e h a l f o f t h e

caregivers, Mr. Emmanuel

Olutu commended the

governor’s wife for her

kind gesture, saying that

impacting the vision of the

05 Initiative can never be

over emphasised because,

the children have so many

stories to tell concerning

the good things that have

been coming to them

since the inception of the

05 Initiative in the state,

adding that the children are

also thanking God for Dame

Okowa’s life. According to

him, “You are a beacon of

hope for Delta State, for

these good things you have

done, the God of orphans

will surely bless you.”

The occasion featured

talks on the care of children

at the orphanage by Mrs. Pat

Emechete and the word by

Pastor Olutomi Shodeinde.