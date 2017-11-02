Sports Devt: Ukah Gets Commendation From Delta Sports Commission

BY ANDREW IKEHI

For his contribution towards sports development in the state, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah has been commended by the Delta State Sports Commission.

The Commission, in a letter of appreciation addressed to the Commissioner, particularly appreciated him for donating 2,000 hockey sticks to the commission.

The letter of appreciation signed by the Director General of the commission, Victor Onogagamue which was made available to The Pointer reads thus; “ I wish to express our profound appreciation for your constant contribution towards the development and growth of sports in Nigeria.We are particularly grateful for your kind donation of 2,000 hockey sticks to enhance grassroot talent hunt and promote the game in the state.

“The commission shall remain ever grateful to you for all your support and assistance. It is our hope therefore that as a former president of the Hockey Federation, you will continue to help the state association to improve the game” the statement reads.