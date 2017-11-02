Nigeria Spank Argentina 4-2 In Friendly Tie

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Nigeria, last night, continued its unbeaten run in soccer of recent with the wallop of highly rated Argentina, which, however, played with their talisman, Lionel Messi.

rgentian dominated play by way of ball possession, but lost on the most potent match statictic of goals scored when it fell halfway by two goals to four for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

Displaying the typical tikitaka module of soccer popularised by the Spanish Club, Barcelona, the Argentines, spearheaded by indomitable Angel Di Maria, stamped their authority on the game with an evidently deserved gaol in the 27th minute through E. Bamega.

Some nine minutes later, the Argentines increased their goal haul by scoring a vital second goal in the 36th minute of the first stanza. That goal was netted by ageless sergio Aguero, thus giving the South Americans an easy lead.

However, the Eagles, with just a minute left of regulation time in the first half, pulled one back through Kelechi Ihenacho. Thus, the first half of the encounter ended two goals to one in favour of the South Americans.

On resumption, the Eagles, looking more confident, seized initiative, and with more incursion into their opponents’ half, it was only a matter of time before they registered their second go al and the equaliser. That came in the 52nd minute of the game via the flet foot of Alex Iwobi, who, in the 73rd minute scored his second and brace for the encounter.

wobi’s second and last goal came after Balogun Idowu entered the scdorers’ tally chart with a brilliant tap in in the 54th minute.