We’ll Revoke All Substandard Jobs

THE Chairman, Delta State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Sunny Ogwu has warned contractors awarded various school projects under the 2016 Universal Basic Education Commission/Delta State Universal Basic Education Board Intervention Projects against the use of substandard building materials and poorly executed jobs.

Ogwu handed down the warning while addressing representatives of various firms that qualified for various jobs under the 2016 UBEC/SUBEB Intervention Projects at a pre-mobilisation meeting with the contractors at the SUBEB Headquarters Office in Asaba.

The SUBEB boss assured the successful contractors who were awarded the various advertised jobs under the 2016 Federal Government/Delta State Government counterpart intervention projects of all necessary support, including release of mobilisation fee, saying that the board would not hesitate to revoke any of the jobs executed below standard.

He also charged the contractors to work closely with the local government education secretaries and head teachers of the schools where the projects were located.

The SUBEB chairman urged the contractors to observe all safety rules and ensure that all projects were adequately protected against vandalism and theft.

While congratulating the contractors, Ogwu maintained that due process was duly followed on the award of jobs, after a highly competitive and transparent bidding process, saying that the state government, through the board, was irrevocably committed to the successful completion of all the projects, in line with the SMART Agenda of the Senator Ifeanyi Okowa administration.

He stated that the projects were part of the present administration’s commitment to enhancing the standard and quality of education in the state.

While assuring the various contracting firms that the board would promptly disburse final payments as soon as engineers from the board certified their jobs to be of standard and in tandem with the Bills of Quantity (BOQ), the SUBEB boss disclosed that funds for the projects have been set aside and are available for release.

On his part, the Secretary to the Board, Sir Byron Unini, told the contractors to ensure that standard was their watchword and that they should be free to relate with any member of the board, should they encounter any challenge in accessing the project funds.

The Director of Planning, Research and Statistics of the board, Arc. Pius Ayomanoh, who handled the technical session of the meeting, disclosed that the duration of the contract is 90 days from the date of mobilisation and enjoined the contractors to comply with approved colour of paints, sizes of blocks, roof pattern, windows and doors for uniformity.

He also disclosed that any material declared substandard by supervising officials from the board must be immediately dismantled and reworked, otherwise, the cost of such work and additional cost associated with the rectification would be deducted from contractor’s payment.