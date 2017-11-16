Candidates Express Satisfaction, As DSIEC Concludes Screening Exercise

By Patrick Mgbodo

aS the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) concluded the screening of candidates for the January 6, 2018 Local Government elections in the state, aspirants have expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

Addressing candidates from seven local government areas vying for several electable positions under several political parties in Asaba, the Chairman of DSIEC, Chief Mike Ogbodu, who was represented by the Chairman, screening committee, Engr. James Umukoro, said that the exercise which commenced on November, 11 2017 was to physically verify the authenticity of the documents earlier submitted in the Form 002

He solicited for the cooperation of the candidates to achieve a hitch-free exercise, adding that no form of violence would be condoned as security personnel and apparatus are to be deployed to take care of such situations should they arise.

While welcoming the candidates, the DSIEC boss warned them not to indulge in any form of financial patronage, as the screening exercise was absolutely free of charge, even as he charged them to be disciplined and maintain decorum as potential leaders of their various communities.

Umokoro said that the exercise had been structured to accommodate all participants in the shortest possible time, and appealed to any aggrieved person in the cause of the exercise to approach him, while assuring that such issues would be addressed accordingly.

The exercise, which was conducted under a very peaceful atmosphere, saw the screening of candidates for Chairmanship and Councillorship positions from Ethiope East, Ethiope West, Sapele, Okpe, Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government areas. One of the Chairmanship candidates who spoke in an interview with newsmen, Prince Alaxander Imarah, from Ethiope East Local Government commended DSIEC for the smooth exercise and expressed confidence that the electoral umpire would enable a level playing ground for all candidates on the day of elections.

The Chairman of the screening committee, Engr James Umukoro, was accompanied by the Director, Public Affairs, Arubi Orugboh, Commissioner in charge of Administration and Human Resources, Hon Fred Ulakpa, Commissioner in charge of legal services department, Hon Friday Seimode and other top management officials.