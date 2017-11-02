Gov Okowa Urges Deltans: Let’s Sustain Existing Peaceful Climate

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa has urged Deltans to sustain the existing peace in the state.

The governor made the call yesterday while speaking with journalists shortly after a closed-door security meeting he had with security chiefs in the state. The security meeting held at the Delta State Government House Annex, Warri, and came four days after Governor Okowa resumed for work from his annual leave.

According to the governor, “I am very happy that the state is peaceful; in particular, the creeks of the state are peaceful, the security chiefs have briefed me about the security situation in the state and we are happy that the state is peaceful. In particular, the security chiefs commended the roles played by the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom in ensuring that there is peace in the riverine communities.”

“Peace has returned to our state, our people should sustain the peace because, we have a lot to benefit by having a peaceful environment and, as a government, we will continue to deepen those things that will make us more peaceful, united and happy as a people,” the governor said.

Answering question about what members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) were doing at the venue of the meeting, the Governor said, “We are interested in peace; the tenure of the chairman of the association is about to elapse and as a government that is committed to peaceful co-existence, we invited members of the union to ask them to go about their activities without heating up the polity or engage in any action that will lead to disaffection among them.”