Nigerian Maritime University: Nothing To Celebrate Yet —Omare

FACTIONAL leader of Ijaw Youth

Council (IYC) Mr. Eric Omare,

has said that there is nothing

to celebrate over the report that the

Federal Government has approved additional

fund for the take off of Nigeria

Maritime University, Okenrenkoko,

Delta State, ‘until something concrete

is done.’

Omare was reacting to the Minister

of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani

Uguru’s statement in Benin that President

Buhari had ordered immediate

release of N3 billion for recruitment

and provisions of infrastructures for

the take-off of the maritime university.

He spoke over the weekend

after a visit to the take-off campus

of the Niger ia Mar i t ime

University,Kurutie,Gbaramatu and

Benneth Island, Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri

South West Local Government Area

of Delta State to address youths and

community leaders in the wake of

deployment of gun boats and fightersjets

to the communities arising from

the threat by the Niger Delta Avengers

(NDA) to attack oil facilities.

Omare said that as far as the IYC was

concerned, there was nothing to celebrate

‘because this is just like previous

failed promises on the subject matter,

‘adding that IYC would not celebrate

until the money is actually released to

the university’s management.

“The IYC dares to ask whether

the N1 billion President Buhari has

ordered to be released is part of N2

billion Vice -President Yemi Osinbanjo

said has been released or separate

money. If the approved N1 billion is

separate, what happened to the N2

billion that was allegedly released.

The IYC and Niger Deltans deserve a

response to these questions, Omare

said while addressing Gbaramatu

youths at Kurutie.

Omare, according to a statement

signed by IYC’s spokesman, Henry

Iyala, said that despite the Federal

Government’ alleged poor and unsatisfactorily

handling of the take-off of

the maritime university, admonished

Niger Delta youths to maintain the

peace and give Niger Delta leaders

the opportunity to interface with

government towards addressing the

demands of the Niger Delta people.

He noted that dialogue is the best

solution to the resolution of grievances

and not attack on oil facilities

since the Niger Delta environment

and economy are usually the greatest

victims of any attack on oil facilities.

The IYC factional President however

condemned the unnecessary

harassment of communities in the

name of fighting militancy, particularly

the recent deployment of gun

boats and fighter jets to Benneth

Island/Salvation City, Ogbe-Ijoh in

Warri South West Local Government

Area of Delta State, which residents

had complained about.

He stressed that the deployment of

gun boats and fighter jets is not the

solution to militancy but to address

the economic and environmental

problems affecting the people.