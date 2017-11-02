FACTIONAL leader of Ijaw Youth
Council (IYC) Mr. Eric Omare,
has said that there is nothing
to celebrate over the report that the
Federal Government has approved additional
fund for the take off of Nigeria
Maritime University, Okenrenkoko,
Delta State, ‘until something concrete
is done.’
Omare was reacting to the Minister
of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani
Uguru’s statement in Benin that President
Buhari had ordered immediate
release of N3 billion for recruitment
and provisions of infrastructures for
the take-off of the maritime university.
He spoke over the weekend
after a visit to the take-off campus
of the Niger ia Mar i t ime
University,Kurutie,Gbaramatu and
Benneth Island, Ogbe-Ijoh in Warri
South West Local Government Area
of Delta State to address youths and
community leaders in the wake of
deployment of gun boats and fightersjets
to the communities arising from
the threat by the Niger Delta Avengers
(NDA) to attack oil facilities.
Omare said that as far as the IYC was
concerned, there was nothing to celebrate
‘because this is just like previous
failed promises on the subject matter,
‘adding that IYC would not celebrate
until the money is actually released to
the university’s management.
“The IYC dares to ask whether
the N1 billion President Buhari has
ordered to be released is part of N2
billion Vice -President Yemi Osinbanjo
said has been released or separate
money. If the approved N1 billion is
separate, what happened to the N2
billion that was allegedly released.
The IYC and Niger Deltans deserve a
response to these questions, Omare
said while addressing Gbaramatu
youths at Kurutie.
Omare, according to a statement
signed by IYC’s spokesman, Henry
Iyala, said that despite the Federal
Government’ alleged poor and unsatisfactorily
handling of the take-off of
the maritime university, admonished
Niger Delta youths to maintain the
peace and give Niger Delta leaders
the opportunity to interface with
government towards addressing the
demands of the Niger Delta people.
He noted that dialogue is the best
solution to the resolution of grievances
and not attack on oil facilities
since the Niger Delta environment
and economy are usually the greatest
victims of any attack on oil facilities.
The IYC factional President however
condemned the unnecessary
harassment of communities in the
name of fighting militancy, particularly
the recent deployment of gun
boats and fighter jets to Benneth
Island/Salvation City, Ogbe-Ijoh in
Warri South West Local Government
Area of Delta State, which residents
had complained about.
He stressed that the deployment of
gun boats and fighter jets is not the
solution to militancy but to address
the economic and environmental
problems affecting the people.