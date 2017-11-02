THE Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited
(CNL), Mr. Jeffrey Ewing, has said that the Annual
Awokoya Memorial Chemistry Competition which
was initiated by Nigeria National Petroleum Company/
Chevron Joint Venture to promote the study of chemistry
among secondary school student in the country is now
achieving its objectives.
Ewing made the observation at the during the 2017
Awokoya Memorial Chemistry Competition/Award
Ceremony for secondary schools held at the Petroleum
Training Institute, Effurun, Delta state.
Ewing, represented by Tony Emegere, PGPA Superintendent,
CNL, Warri, said the award ceremony organized
by the NNPC/Chevron Joint venture in partnership with
the Chemical Society of Nigeria (Delta State Chapter) and
Delta State Ministry of Education has engendered great
interest in the study of chemistry among secondary school
students.
“Our findings reveal that 100% of past awardees proceeded
to further their studies in science related discipline
at the university both locally and intentionally and they
are excelling in their academics.”
Ewing added that over the years, NNPC/Chevron Joint
Venture has shown commitment to qualitative education
through investing in education infrastructures, sponsoring
of manpower development programs and provision of
scholarships to students across the state.
“We are committed to improving the quality of education
Nigeria because education is important for the development
of the country.
“Our corporate believe is that education remains a veritable
tool for personal send social growth and sustainable
development. “We are pleased that our contributions to
education are helping to improve the ability of Nigeria to
develop quality manpower in different fields including, but
not limited to, the oil and gas industry, Ewing said.
He added that apart from the fact that competitions
such as the Awokoya memorial chemistry competition
was helping to immortalize the persons they were named
after, they have also helped students develop their mental
aptitude for personal development and thus add more
value to society.
“We are assured that with the support and commitment
of the Delta State Ministry of Education and the Chemical
Society of Nigeria, the Awokoya Memorial Competition in
Chemistry will continue to stimulate student’s interest in
the study of Chemistry and other science and technology
subjects for a long time to come, Ewing noted.