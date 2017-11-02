We’re Achieving Objectives Of Awokoya Memorial Chemistry Competition —Ewing

THE Managing Director, Chevron Nigeria Limited

(CNL), Mr. Jeffrey Ewing, has said that the Annual

Awokoya Memorial Chemistry Competition which

was initiated by Nigeria National Petroleum Company/

Chevron Joint Venture to promote the study of chemistry

among secondary school student in the country is now

achieving its objectives.

Ewing made the observation at the during the 2017

Awokoya Memorial Chemistry Competition/Award

Ceremony for secondary schools held at the Petroleum

Training Institute, Effurun, Delta state.

Ewing, represented by Tony Emegere, PGPA Superintendent,

CNL, Warri, said the award ceremony organized

by the NNPC/Chevron Joint venture in partnership with

the Chemical Society of Nigeria (Delta State Chapter) and

Delta State Ministry of Education has engendered great

interest in the study of chemistry among secondary school

students.

“Our findings reveal that 100% of past awardees proceeded

to further their studies in science related discipline

at the university both locally and intentionally and they

are excelling in their academics.”

Ewing added that over the years, NNPC/Chevron Joint

Venture has shown commitment to qualitative education

through investing in education infrastructures, sponsoring

of manpower development programs and provision of

scholarships to students across the state.

“We are committed to improving the quality of education

Nigeria because education is important for the development

of the country.

“Our corporate believe is that education remains a veritable

tool for personal send social growth and sustainable

development. “We are pleased that our contributions to

education are helping to improve the ability of Nigeria to

develop quality manpower in different fields including, but

not limited to, the oil and gas industry, Ewing said.

He added that apart from the fact that competitions

such as the Awokoya memorial chemistry competition

was helping to immortalize the persons they were named

after, they have also helped students develop their mental

aptitude for personal development and thus add more

value to society.

“We are assured that with the support and commitment

of the Delta State Ministry of Education and the Chemical

Society of Nigeria, the Awokoya Memorial Competition in

Chemistry will continue to stimulate student’s interest in

the study of Chemistry and other science and technology

subjects for a long time to come, Ewing noted.