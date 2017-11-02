We’ll Continue To Prosecute Threats Of Violent Agitations In The Niger Delta —CDS

THE Chief of Defense Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin,

on Saturday, lamented the continued threat

posed to the nation’s maritime interests by by

criminal activities, and vowed that the Nigerian armed

forces will continue to prosecute threats of violent agitation

against the country.

Olonisakin, who spoke at the Nigerian NavyShip (NNS)

Delta in Warri, during the commissioning of 20 new 400

horsepower gunboats, newly procured by the Nigerian

Navy. The military chief, was in company of a huge

number of senior members of the nation’s armed forces,

including the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete

Ibas, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval

Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Alhassan, the Commander

of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta

Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, amongst

others.

He said that Niger Delta environment had been concentrated

with military presence for some decades becaipuse

of activities of criminals who had dealt heavy bkow

on the nation’s critical assets. He condemned the recent

threat of violence by the Niger Delta Avengers.

“Recent purported declaration of intent to resume

hostilities by the Niger Delta Avengers rather casts an

unfortunate gloom on the well being of the region and

serves a sad commentary on the security environment.

While the right to agitation is inalienable to any group,

its association with violence is unconstitutional and will

always be strictly prosecuted by the armed forces.

“In this regard, I note with satisfaction that in synergy

with others arms of the armed forces of Nigeria, the Nigerian

Navy has continued to maintain effective deterrence

and appropriate operational posture.

It has pursued this by generating adequate maritime

domain awareness, maintaining the required reach and

sustainability and conducting eamless and effective network

operations across multiple nations in the surface,

subsurface, air space and server space domain.