THE Chief of Defense Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin,
on Saturday, lamented the continued threat
posed to the nation’s maritime interests by by
criminal activities, and vowed that the Nigerian armed
forces will continue to prosecute threats of violent agitation
against the country.
Olonisakin, who spoke at the Nigerian NavyShip (NNS)
Delta in Warri, during the commissioning of 20 new 400
horsepower gunboats, newly procured by the Nigerian
Navy. The military chief, was in company of a huge
number of senior members of the nation’s armed forces,
including the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete
Ibas, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval
Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Alhassan, the Commander
of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta
Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, amongst
others.
He said that Niger Delta environment had been concentrated
with military presence for some decades becaipuse
of activities of criminals who had dealt heavy bkow
on the nation’s critical assets. He condemned the recent
threat of violence by the Niger Delta Avengers.
“Recent purported declaration of intent to resume
hostilities by the Niger Delta Avengers rather casts an
unfortunate gloom on the well being of the region and
serves a sad commentary on the security environment.
While the right to agitation is inalienable to any group,
its association with violence is unconstitutional and will
always be strictly prosecuted by the armed forces.
“In this regard, I note with satisfaction that in synergy
with others arms of the armed forces of Nigeria, the Nigerian
Navy has continued to maintain effective deterrence
and appropriate operational posture.
It has pursued this by generating adequate maritime
domain awareness, maintaining the required reach and
sustainability and conducting eamless and effective network
operations across multiple nations in the surface,
subsurface, air space and server space domain.