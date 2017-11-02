Hope Akaezue/Sapele THE leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State has
passed a vote of confidence on the Delta State, Governor,
Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the state Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP) Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and
the Sapele Local Government party Chairman, Dr. David
Oghenekevwe, for their excellent performance in the state
and Sapele Local Government Area in particular.
Moving the motion for the vote of confidence, Chief P.D.O
Akpeki described Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as a man who
does not make empty promises, thanking the governor for
his developmental strides across the 25 local government
area of the state.
Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule, who supported the motion,
reaffirmed the need to give Senator Okowa a second
term to enable him fully accomplish the good work he has
started in the state, While also extolling the good virtues
of the state party Chairman, Olorogun (Barr.) Kingsley
Esiso for restoring sanity to the polity.
The state Commissioner for Science and Technology,
Hon. Joyce Overah then moved a motion to pass the vote
of confidence on the state PDP chairman for his exemplary
leadership and was supported by Barr. Odiete
Julius Egbedi on his part, also moved for a vote of confidence
on Comrade Dr. David Oghenekevwe chairman
PDP Sapele Local Government Area for working in tandem
with the leadership of the party, both at the state and local
government levels, the motion was quickly supported by the Commissioner representing Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope
West in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development
Commission (DESOPADEC), Jonathan Amitaye.
In his response, Dr. Oghenekevwe appreciated the leaders
of the party for their wonderful support and cooperation,
urging the members to let peace reign.
“Development can only thrive in a peaceful atmosphere,
devoid of rancor,” he said, before announcing to the leaders
and elders of the party, the appointment of Chief Charles
Obule as chairman of its reconciliation committee.
Meanwhile, Chief Paulinus Akpeki has been chosen by
the party leaders to lead the PDP campaign team for the
victory of Hon. Eugene Inoaghan, the PDP aspirant in the
forthcoming local government election.
The meeting had in attendance, notable leaders which
include the Chief Strategist to the Government of Delta
State, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule,
Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Unukegwo, Rt. Hon. Joyce Overah,
the Director of Asaba and Osubi airport projects, Hon.
Austine Ayemidejor, Hon. Julius Egbedi, Senior Special
Assistant (SSA) on Agriculture, Jonathan Amitaye, the
Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope West Local Government Area
DESOPADEC representative and the PDP chairmanship
aspirant in the forthcoming local government election,
Hon. Eugene Okpe Inoaghan and his running mate, Mr.
Vincent Ayomanor.
Others include former council chairmen and secretaries,
governor’s aides, ward chairmen, inspiring councillors and
a host of other leaders.
Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule played host to the PDP
leaders in his country home at Ugbeyiyi, Sapele.