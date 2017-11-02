Sapele PDP Passes Confidence Vote On Okowa, Others

Hope Akaezue/Sapele THE leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State has

passed a vote of confidence on the Delta State, Governor,

Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the state Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) Chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso and

the Sapele Local Government party Chairman, Dr. David

Oghenekevwe, for their excellent performance in the state

and Sapele Local Government Area in particular.

Moving the motion for the vote of confidence, Chief P.D.O

Akpeki described Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as a man who

does not make empty promises, thanking the governor for

his developmental strides across the 25 local government

area of the state.

Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule, who supported the motion,

reaffirmed the need to give Senator Okowa a second

term to enable him fully accomplish the good work he has

started in the state, While also extolling the good virtues

of the state party Chairman, Olorogun (Barr.) Kingsley

Esiso for restoring sanity to the polity.

The state Commissioner for Science and Technology,

Hon. Joyce Overah then moved a motion to pass the vote

of confidence on the state PDP chairman for his exemplary

leadership and was supported by Barr. Odiete

Julius Egbedi on his part, also moved for a vote of confidence

on Comrade Dr. David Oghenekevwe chairman

PDP Sapele Local Government Area for working in tandem

with the leadership of the party, both at the state and local

government levels, the motion was quickly supported by the Commissioner representing Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope

West in the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development

Commission (DESOPADEC), Jonathan Amitaye.

In his response, Dr. Oghenekevwe appreciated the leaders

of the party for their wonderful support and cooperation,

urging the members to let peace reign.

“Development can only thrive in a peaceful atmosphere,

devoid of rancor,” he said, before announcing to the leaders

and elders of the party, the appointment of Chief Charles

Obule as chairman of its reconciliation committee.

Meanwhile, Chief Paulinus Akpeki has been chosen by

the party leaders to lead the PDP campaign team for the

victory of Hon. Eugene Inoaghan, the PDP aspirant in the

forthcoming local government election.

The meeting had in attendance, notable leaders which

include the Chief Strategist to the Government of Delta

State, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule,

Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Unukegwo, Rt. Hon. Joyce Overah,

the Director of Asaba and Osubi airport projects, Hon.

Austine Ayemidejor, Hon. Julius Egbedi, Senior Special

Assistant (SSA) on Agriculture, Jonathan Amitaye, the

Sapele, Okpe and Ethiope West Local Government Area

DESOPADEC representative and the PDP chairmanship

aspirant in the forthcoming local government election,

Hon. Eugene Okpe Inoaghan and his running mate, Mr.

Vincent Ayomanor.

Others include former council chairmen and secretaries,

governor’s aides, ward chairmen, inspiring councillors and

a host of other leaders.

Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule played host to the PDP

leaders in his country home at Ugbeyiyi, Sapele.