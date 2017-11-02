How 05 Initiative Celebrated World Orphans Day

BY CHIBUZOR ISICHEI

THE World Orphans Day is celebrated on the second Monday of November, every year. It was set aside by the United Nations to draw attention to the plight of orphans across the globe. To keying

into the purpose of this celebration, a non-governmental organization, 05 Initiative

led by its founder and wife of the Delta State Governor, Dame Edith Okowa , set out specially to marked the day every year.

In doing this, Dame Okowa in keeping the terms and philosophy of the 05 Initiative

on this year’s 2017 World Orphans Day, put smiles on the faces of orphans in the state, through the provision of different

food items, ranging from bags of rice, beans, garri, tubers of yam, palm oil, vegetable oil, cartons of tin tomato, crayfish

and cash to care -givers for onward distribution to 41 registered orphanages and three families drawn from different parts of the state.

Addressing the guests at Government House, venue of the celebration recently, the Governor’s wife, who became emotional

at some point, said ‘no one chooses to be an orphan; living without the care and love of parents can be traumatizing,’ adding that ‘sometimes these orphans stay without food, shelter, clothing and even health care.’

She noted that the special day , set aside by United Nations(UN) ‘aims at drawing attention to the needs of orphans suffering from discrimination, violence, poverty, deprivation

from education and to encourage the promotion of their rights to a healthy and fulfilled life’ reminding the society to actively participate and help raise awareness,

support and funding for orphans.

The Governor’s wife disclosed that 05 Initiative has been involved in the monthly provision of food for registered orphanages and children adopted by the foundation as well as providing learning materials and thanked the partners of the 05 Initiative for their contributions and for making the day a reality.

While thanking the care-givers for taking care of the children, she reminded them that operating an orphanage was not about making money but raising souls for God. She appealed to them to make sure they live in a conducive environment, a home filled with laughter, peace and love, ruled by the fear of God.

She urged everyone that is occupying position in the state or outside the state to reach out to the needy , bearing in mind that no one can out-give God. According to her, “whatever job one may find oneself, at whatever level, acts of service to humanity should not be trivialized.”

In her opening remarks, the Director General, 05 Initiative and wife of the Secretary

to the State Government, (SSG) Mrs. Oghenekevwe Agas, thanked all those that contributed to put smiles on the faces of the orphans and prayed that God, in His infinite mercy, will reward them many fold.

In a message, the Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Delta Province Three, Pastor Olutomi Sodeinde said, God was interested in the welfare of the widows and orphans, stressing that reaching out to them was the pure religion approved by God. Pastor Sodeinde enjoined leaders in various communities and groups to advise against abandoning children to fate, saying that such act attracted punishment

from God.

Responding on behalf of other orphanages,

Mr. Emmanuel Oletu of the Children Revolutionary Foundation, and other dignitaries

in the state thanked the Governor’s wife for the gesture.Mr. Oletu said that the impact of the vision of 05 Initiative can never be over- emphasized ‘because the children have so many good stories to tell concerning the good things that have been coming to them since the inception of the present administration, ‘ adding that the children are also thanking God for Dame Okowa’s life, because, according to him, “you are a beacon of Hope for Delta State, for the good things you have done, the God of orphans will surely bless you”. The event also featured a lecture on “the care for children in the orphanage’ by Mrs. Pat Emecheta and presentation of food items to the different representatives of the 38 orphanages and three families.

As the governor’s wife Dame Edith Okowa used to say “there is something you can do no matter how little, according to the words of mother Teresa, “If you cannot feed a hundred

people, you can feed just one”. I charge you this day to leave a legacy by caring for an orphan, make a world of difference, your kind gesture will put smiles on a gloomy face. In so doing, we can change our world one person at a time.’