Onwusanya: Drumming Support For PDP

BY BENSON OKOBI-ALLANAH

IN Delta North politics, nay Delta State politics, Rt.Hon. Chief Peter ChukwukaOnwusanya is not a political figure seen as a fuss pot, for when he talks, in whatever capacity, it resonates and the people not only lend him their ears but also listen.

Seen as a Fleet Admiral in Oshimili

South constituency which he represents in the hallowed chambers of the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) where he once held swell as the Speaker, he has never been seen as being swollen-headed as adjudged by his receptive mien towards others and the good people of Oshimili South local government

and others that have had cause to deal with him, politically and otherwise.

This political enigma many of his constituency members are much in love with, has been able to nurture a good number of people into political relevance,

while others have been empowered and left in the numinous belief that God, who they hitherto think does not exist having been nursed maid by abject penury and left enmeshed in its murky water, is now visibly present in their midst.

His unequalled love and devotion to members of his constituent via different empowerment programmes and constituency

development in his first tenure as a legislator and before becoming made him the very first ever-legislator in the history of Oshimili South politics to have the overwhelming

mandate of his people to represent them in the House of Assembly for a second time; something that has never happened before. What other prove do you need for his political sagacity.

One area the Onwa (the Moon) of Asaba kingdom, Rt. Hon. Chief Peter Onwusanya has always laid emphasis on is the unity, love and peaceful co-existence of members of the political party he has so much love for, which is the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the largest party in Africa in terms of spread. He sees love, peace and unity being requisite for building a formidable front for the party. Hear him “For PDP family to continue to maintain the enviable close- knit position of its members which has been giving other parties the jitters, there must be coherence in their thoughts, actions and beliefs. Having discordant voice will only allow infiltration of people who have been clamouring for members’ dis-unity. Though no sign of such for now,we must not take chances and allow such people to break through our already fortified

walls, our strong defense; we should all learn to love one another in order to put some divisive elements and tendencies at bay. PDP is strongly united and it must remain so”

Reacting to the various development projects

by the state government, going on in Oshimili South and other parts of the state, particularly in the area of road construction and rehabilitation, Rt. Hon. Onwusanya, Chairman, House Committee on Delta State Capital Development Agency, said people of Oshimili South constituency, and indeed, people from other parts of the state, are happy over what the PDP-controlled state under the able and dynamic leadership of Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has done and is still doing.

“If you open some of the newspapers including

your own POINTER, you read stories from various communities commending him about the projects his administration has either completed or commissioned, or still on-going in their domains. And if you realize the fact that there is little or no money in the state like in other places in the federation, you will then agree with me that there is the need for people to commend him for the good jobs he has been executing. It is no longer news that some states in the federation are no longer able to pay their workers’ salaries let alone embarking on projects. But Okowa has been able to prove critics wrong that he is capable of not only embarking on projects, but ensuring their completion. Take a look at some of the rehabilitated roads in the capital city, and the new roundabout at Cable Point by Traffic Light, that is almost nearing completion and the numerous road projects, the newly rehabilitated technical colleges at Ofagbe, Sapele and Agbor, and other projects too numerous to mention going on in other Delta communities, you will agree with me there is the need for Deltans to be happy and full of commendations for him. This shows that Deltans are not ungrateful.”

The committee chairman scored Governor Okowa high on his transformation agenda of the state which he said the Governor has remained

focused on by not allowing his zeal to die down despite the glaring paucity of funds the state has been entangled in of late.

QUOTE:Commenting on some controversial

issues currently militating against the development of the country and its security, the former speaker and peace advocate said the only way to ensure a meaningful resolution

of any matter no matter its magnitude, is through dialogue. According to him, no nation achieves greatness through the orgy of violence. Coming together to dialogue on the way forward is the only way peace and love could come to the country and meaningful

development put in place for the overall good of us all.

The former Speaker while extending his advice to people of his constituency said the advice given to “A” equally applies to “B”. He pointed out that when a child is being advised by his parents the one without parents listens.

He said when people are advised to be wary of one problem or the other, those not present at the scene of the advice but heard or read about it, has on their own been advised. He called on the people of Oshimili South to stay out of trouble as they are not known to be trouble shooters. He advised them, those who are into politics and those not into it to continue to support PDP forcontinuous reaping of true dividends of democracy as currently being witnessed under the current

political dispensation.The legislator advised those that are aggrieved, if any, to sheath their swords and bury the hatchet by embracing peace, love for one another and unity of purpose, adding that where one is unable to get to today, that same person might get to the place tomorrow. “All we need is to be focused and learn to tolerate one another and try as much as possible to avoid acrid bickering and back-biting on one another”. The Legislator advised.

He said those who have been empowered in one way or the other by the government, should try to make judicious use of such empowerment

so that there could be elevation in their lives.

Rt. Hon. Chief Onwusanya talking about the filthy nature of some places in the state capital,

called on residents to show some measure of civility and matureness in disposing their refuse which the authorities concerned have been making concerted efforts aimed at keeping

the capital city and its environs clean but to no avail due to the indiscriminate ways they throw their refuse about.