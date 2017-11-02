Faith Ikidi Named Pitea IF’s 2017 Best Player

Nigeria international, Faith Ikidi, has been named best player of 2017 by Swedish Damallsvenskan side Pitea IF.

The 30-year-old moved to LF Arena from Linkoping in 2011 and penned a new contract this November, extending her stay with Stellen Carlsson’s ladies until 2019.

The Super Falcons star contributed two goals in 22 games – her sixth goal in seven-season in the colours of Pitea and eighth since her move in Sweden in 2009.

Her two goals were the winners in the 2-0 win over KIF Örebro, which ultimately inspired Pitea fourth-place finish.

And the 2016 African Women’s Cup of Nations Cup winner is pleased winning her side’s prize for the third time – she previously won it in 2011 and 2015.

“I just received a surprise award in training this evening player of the year For the third time 2011,2015 and 2017,” Ikidi posted on her Facebook page.

“What can I say than to thank almighty God for the grace, thanks to my coaches and players for the part of my success. Since I just Pitea IF with no regret thank you all and thanks to Kuriren bollen. Grateful heart, God is the reason for the season# Indeed is my year of flourishing.”

She became the first African to hit 200th appearance in Damallsvenskan this term and was nominated for the best defender of 2017- an award she scooped in 2015.