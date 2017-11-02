Era Of Project Funds’ Embezzlement Over –Delta Assembly

BY Dominic Okonta/ ITEVEH EKPOKPOBE

THE Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA)Committee on Works yesterday condemned and summoned ULO Construction Company for alegedly collecting huge sums of money for the Asaba International Airport Runway project ‘without executing the project to specification and time.’

The Hon. Evans Ivwurie -led House committee, accompanied during the inspection of the airport project by the state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, and a crew of engineers from the Ministry of Works, said that the era of collecting public funds without executing the project is gone.

Ivwurie expressed vexation over the alleged poor standard of work at the project site and assured Deltans of the preparedness of the committee to ensure that all ongoing projects across the state were executed according to the contract agreement.

He noted that ULO failed to keep the gentleman agreement with the state government by collecting funds without implementing the agreement to the letter, adding that barely 11 days to the November 27, 2017 slated date for the project completion, only 25 per cent of the project had allegedly been completed.

While stressing the importance of the project to the socio-economic advancement of the state, he said that the DTHA would always implement its oversight functions, with a warning that erring contractors must face the wrath of the law.

During the inspection of projects, the committee members (made up of professional engineers, lawyers, accountants and others), also expressed dissatisfaction with the explanation given by ULO ( via ULO’ s Site Engineer, Jerome Adeyemi) for the delay and poor standard of the project