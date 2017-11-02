The Fruits Of T he Tongue!

DISCIPLINED and responsible people may, to some extent, be able to choose their words carefully before speaking in order to avoid hurting someone; nevertheless, at unguarded moments such individuals could be sarcastic not minding the negative impact on their hearers. For this reason, the Bible warned that every child of God should be mindful of what and how he says whatever he or she has to say by saying ‘let your words be seasoned with salt so that it can minister grace to the hearer.’ The word should be appealing not appalling, soothing not infuriating, delightful not disparaging, encouraging not discouraging, elating not derogatory. For a Christian who says he or she is born again to be caught in the web of wrong use of the tongue that would be an aberration to the Christian faith which is expected to portray godliness and righteousness in every area. It is an indisputable fact, that no man can control his tongue as the Bible says but that is not for a Christian who has been born again whose life to a very large extent has come under the control of the Holy Spirit. The word of God says a man that is born again is like the wind that goes from one point to the other without anyone knowing where it is going or coming from because he or she has submitted wholly unto God and being led by the Holy Spirit. “With the tongue we praise our Lord and Father, and with it we curse men, who have been made in God’s likeness. 10 Out of the same mouth come praise and cursing. My brothers, this should not be. 11 Can both fresh water and salt {11 Greek bitter (see also verse 14)} water flow from the same spring? 12 My brothers, can a fig tree bear olives, or a grapevine bear figs? Neither can a salt spring produce fresh water.” James 3:9-12. “The wind bloweth where it listeth, and thou hearest the sound thereof, but canst not tell whence it cometh, and whither it goeth: so is every one that is born of the Spirit.” John 3:8.

Double Standard:

Christianity is life and gives life to whosoever comes to God through total submission of his or her life to Jesus Christ who is the Head of the Church and the bedrock of Christianity. He never preached a double standard lifestyle neither did he encourage it. He enjoined the Pharisees and Sadducees of his days on earth to avoid the hypocritical and misleading religious lifestyle they lived. He preached that yes should be yes and no should also mean no. In the same vein, everyone who professes to be a child of God should abstain from a double standard lifestyle. A lot of Christians sit-on-the-fence on crucial issues bothering on Christian faith, tradition, social abnormalities and so on. A situation where a child of God is linked to wrong use of words, careless, ungodly jests and abuses is unacceptable. The words that come out of the mouth of a child of God should be encouraging, dispel conflict and worry rather than compound it. Your tongue becomes a double standard tool when it ‘emits fresh water and bitter from your mouth.’ When it produces

praise to God and curses to mankind it is displaying a double standard position. Those who are given to double standard lifestyle whether as Christians or otherwise do not represent the ideals of a godly and redeemed tongue. Another truth to be mentioned is that, the fall of man had a conglomeration of anomalies which are very contrary to the nature of God which man possessed at the beginning. So, as long as that nature remains, no human being can please the Lord; whereas we are admonished to walk in a manner that will please the Lord while we are here on earth as Enoch did in his days. No flesh can please God; hence the Lord God made it mandatory that man must be born again to be able to relate with Him without any form of inhibition. The life of the new birth should portray a holistric turn around from evil to good and from being an unbeliever to becoming a believer as well as transforming the tongue from being a weapon of injury to an instrument of love and peace. The Lord God established the sacrificial system in the Old Testament to enable Him relate to man awaiting the advent of Jesus Christ who is the REAL SACRIFICIAL LAMB who takes away the sins of the entire world. The system was adjudged imperfect because it does not permeate nor cleanse the heart of the sinner. Moreover, the atonement paved way for yearly sacrifices by high priest who had to make atonement for themselves first before doing the same for the people.

Your Words Represent You!

It is a truism that every man’s word represents him. If you are a careless talker, you will be recognized as a reckless and nonsensical person. If you also speak responsibly, you will be seen and addressed as such. To all intents and purposes, the Bible has instructed that every child of God should be diligent in every area of his life and speak with decorum to his or her neighbour. Your neighbour here includes everyone around or in contact with you. Moreover, through the words you speak, you will either be set free or condemned. In a clearer picture, the Bible says out of the belly of a good man comes out good things or words but out of the belly of a bad man comes out evil things or words. And ultimately, out of the abundance of the heart of a man he speaks. No man is expected to speak without thinking properly and examining the words in his or her heart before speaking to ensure that it will not elicit anger, malice, destruction or dissension. Moreover, a child of God is admonished against speaking carelessly without regard to the implications as one regenerated by the Spirit of God. The good man brings good things out of the good stored up in him, and the evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in him. 36 But I tell you that men will have to give account on the day of judgment for every careless word they have spoken. 37 For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.” Matthew 12:35-37.

The Tongue Of The Wife Versus Her Husband’s Tongue:

Dearly beloved husband/wife, when you talk with your partner how do you choose your words? Are you careless about how you speak? Even though you are not supposed to speak to any human being recklessly but I have witnessed situations where couples have misunderstanding and they seize the opportunity to address each other with terrible and unprintable words. Strangely, however, they still reconcile and continue to live together. Much as their reconciliation is welcomed and appreciated by me, it is absurd to wash their dirty lines in the public then get back to reality realizing that they ought not to do that in the first place. Misunderstanding is a common feature among couples but it should not degenerate to a public affair. In other words, misunderstanding should not gender wrong use of words against each other or make them smear their respective personalities with sarcasm.