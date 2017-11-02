THE prime root to overcoming problem is to
understand its causes. What has been happening in
our country today that individuals and groups should
be buffeted about by so much confusion and bewilderment?
What basic changes are now occurring which make this
our age so confused, so anxious, so empty and so hateful
and so restive.
Loss Of Sense Of Value
The main fact is that we are in a time when one way
of living is in its death throes and another is being born.
The values and goals of advanced societies are in a state
of transition. This brings chaos. We, in the less advanced
societies still wasn’t to follow the old ways, old structures
and old behaviours. This brings stress because the mere
knowledge that new ways are already arriving, would not
allow the youths to absorb the values we have lost and the
new ones that are emerging?
One of the two basic beliefs in the modern period since
Renaissance, has been in the value of individual competition.
The conviction was that the more a man worked to further
his economic self interests and to become wealthy, the
more he would contribute to the material progress of the
community. It was true, all the way, in the growing stages
of modern industrialism and capitalism that for anybody
to strive to become rich by increasing our trade or building
a bigger factory would eventually mean the production of
more material goods for the community.
Competition
In the beginning, competition was a healthy activity.
But in the present day of giant business, monopoly and
capitalism, many people cannot cope. Only very few
professionals can cope and even then, they are subject to
the rise and fall of price and the fluctuating market like
everyone else. The vast majority of the actual workers
and capitalists alike, professional people or businessmen,
must fit into the broad groups such as labour unions or big
industries to sell their services or they cannot survive in
the psychology of buying and selling. According to Rollo
May, “we have been taught to strive to get ahead the next
man, but actually today, one’s success depends much more
on how well one learns to work with one’s fellow workers,
even the individual crook cannot make out very well on his
own these days, he has to join a racket”.
Actually, the major argument of this feature article is that
the unique powers and initiative of every individual must be
rediscovered and used as basis for work which contributes
to the good of the community, rather than melted down in
the collectivist pot of conformity.
The individual’s striving for his own gain, satisfaction and
well-being is fine, without an emphasis on social welfare, no
longer automatically brings good to the community.
This type of competitiveness in the society in which for
you to fall in a deal is as good as for me to succeed, since
it pushes me ahead in the scramble up the ladder, raises
many psychological problems. It makes every man the
potential enemy of his neighbour. The will to plot to kill
becomes the order of the day. Whenever any deal is at
stake, interpersonal hostility, resentment, real or margined,
becomes the order of the day. It further increases, greatly,
our anxiety and isolation from each other.
This inner lack, which has been awakened by stress,
and tension imposed by the quest to get ahead of others,
most often, our peer groups, leads to clubbing, where the
individual’s ability, know-how, and latent skill are sunk
forever. This is because, we never know who we are in a
crowd. I am not, in any day, suggesting that you become a
loner, but allow gravity to pull you to a group. Longfellow,
once said that, “if we are related, we shall meet”. Late Chief
Obafemi Awolowo, also said that “only the deep can call
to the deep”.
Period Of Change
The characteristics of a period of change like the present
is precisely that everyone does ask the wrong question. The
old goals criteria of judgement, principles and standards
are still there in our minds and habits, but they do not
fit, and hence, most people are eternally frustrated by
asking questions which never could lead to right answer.
The situation is like a cloth spread out on table which
contains groundnuts, after a time, it folds and a large
quantity is rapped and very few still remains. Those tied
up become lost in a pot porri of contradictory answers,
“reasons” operate while one goes to class; “emotion”, when
one visits one’s lovers; “will power”, when one studies
for an examination and religious duty at funeral and on
Christmas day. This compartmentalization of values and
goals, leads very quickly to an understanding of the utility of
the personality, and the person, in pieces within, as well as
without, does not know which way to go.
Spliting Of Personality
In trying to say more, Rollo May, has directly finished it
by reminding us that several great men, who lived before
us, saw the splitting up of personality, which was occurring.
Those were Henrik, Ibsen, Paul Cezanne, and Sigmund Freud.
Each of these men proclaimed that we must find a new unity
for our lives.
Ibsen showed in his play, “A Dolls House”, that if the
husband simply goes off to business, keeping his work and
his family in different compartments, like a good nineteenth
century banker, and treats his wife like a doll, that house
will collapse.
Cezanne, attacked the artificial and sentimental art of the
nineteenth century and showed that art must deal with the
honest realities of life and that beauty has more to do with
integrity than with prettiness.
Freud, pointed out that if people repress their emotions
and try to act a s if sex and anger did not exist, they end up
neurotic. And he worked out a new technique for bringing
out the deeper, unconscious, irrational level in personality
which h had been suppressed, thus helping the person to
become a thinking, feeling, and willing entity.
In his contribution, Nietzche, centered his argument on
finding the center of new values. This he termed revaluation
or transvaluation of values. Revaluation of all values that
is the formula for an act of ultimate self-examination or
introspection.
Quest For Materialism
In our society today, one thing now counts and that is
MONEY, not wealth. This has made the slow horses and
women of easy virtue to lose personal identity. All activities
are started, these days, by how much it will attract, not how
much service that is set out to render to the public, the society.
People soon forget that the greater the service, the larger the
finance any activity attracts. Those who set out for money
end up splitting up because they will acquire the money but
no end to the guilt which they have put themselves. The
quest for money without actual self-understanding leads to
personal nihilism, self-destruction. This is the main reason
why some big shots in government and other positions of
trust in organized private section, empty the nation’s treasury
and strong rooms, and stash away billions of naira in foreign
banks while starving the local banks and decreasing the
economic power of the nation. This is also the reason why
the good and prestigious name the culprits have built many,
many, many years ago, is disgracefully destroyed by one single
misdemeanor occasioned by questionable greed and avarice.
It is the very reason why contractors abandon government
projects after receiving mobilization fees. Why all these
antipathy against God and humanity?
Unlimited Desire
Unlimited desire is the inveterate enemy of progress
and happiness. When you greedily aim at what you know
you cannot achieve now or at as future time, you create an
intractable problem for yourself, the weight of which your
heart beat cannot contain, and then, hypertension and allied
diseases of the heart will set in, and, unless you are lucky,
sudden and lamentable death will ensue.
If you acquire uncontrollable wealth and you flamboyantly
show off and brag with the wealth, you soon become as target
of the hungry, faceless and heartless armed robbers; you face
the ugly circumstance of fear, during the day and at night. You
become restless and uncomfortable in the midst of society,
and consequently, happiness will elude you.
When you pack ten posh cars in your compound and your
immediate relations are daily moving on “legedes benze”, the
society around you will wink and gossip, at times, to your
hearing. Your happiness is not complete because you are
selfishly alone in your “kingdom…”.
You save billions of naira in the bank and your immediate
relations, brother or sister, cannot have three square meals
a day or pay the schools fees of their children, the act is
apathetic, antipathetic, sadistic, and if you want to be
happy, you have to take others around you happy; this is the
immutable law of nature.
Greed, avarice, and uncontrolled acquisitive instinct,
are the bane of happiness. These unwholesome habits are
capable of leading unwary indulgent into corruptive acts
that are sanctionable, with denial of freedom and manacle
of name.
Materialist malady is a lethal disease that knows no
bounds. Because of this, it behoves any reasonably conscious
individual to beware of greed, acquisitive instinct and proven
insatiability, in order to have peace of mind, the divine
peace of mind that passeth all understanding, and eternal
happiness, in his or her journey through this temptatious
world, where many things, ephemeral and transient, attract
the most greedy, glutinous and insatiable person.
Many women go all out in search of a wealthy person to
marry, not because they love the person, but because they
hope to amass wealth from the matrimonial deal. As soon
as they find that their husbands are conscious and strict, and
not extravagant with their wealth, they trump up accusations
of maltreatment, wickedness, infidelity and so on.
The same scenario goes for men who go all out to marry a
wealthy, prestigious lady, not for the sake of true love, but for
the main reason of basking on the wealth and social position
of the lady. But, as soon as they discover that their wives
are not just the loose, hen-pecked and extravagant type,
who would leave everything they have for their husbands to
manage the way they like, the inordinate ambitious husbands
would start formulating vicious lies against wives. The
wives, who are already self-contented women, would care
less about them and eventually, the nuptial tie is let loose,
and everyone goes his or her own way.
The world’s veteran sage and author, William Shakespeare,
the legendary literature Icon, in one of his comedies,
described one of his greedy, voracious actors in these words
“light vanity, insatiate cormorant, consuming means, soon
burn out himself, with eager feeding food, doth choke the
feeder”. This is true. Because, if you allow materialist malady
to obsessively control your life, the resultant danger is that
greed, avarice, lack of contentment and insatiability, will
constantly flow through your blood and your thinking faculty
will become negative; and pride, arrogance, and flamboyancy,
will be your portion.
My dear friends and readers the foregoing are some
examples to guide you. In order to have divine peace of
mind and eternal happiness in this “veil of tears”, this
unpredictable, problematic world, endeavour, as much
as possible, to avoid inordinate ambition and unhealthy
acquisitive instinct and excessive desire; but be ambitious
and pursue what you know you can achieve. Be contented
with what you have or your present position in life; but strive
hard to achieve what your mind has conceived. Think well,
say well, act well, and all will be well with you.
