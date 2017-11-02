The Materialism Malady In Our Society

THE prime root to overcoming problem is to

understand its causes. What has been happening in

our country today that individuals and groups should

be buffeted about by so much confusion and bewilderment?

What basic changes are now occurring which make this

our age so confused, so anxious, so empty and so hateful

and so restive.

Loss Of Sense Of Value

The main fact is that we are in a time when one way

of living is in its death throes and another is being born.

The values and goals of advanced societies are in a state

of transition. This brings chaos. We, in the less advanced

societies still wasn’t to follow the old ways, old structures

and old behaviours. This brings stress because the mere

knowledge that new ways are already arriving, would not

allow the youths to absorb the values we have lost and the

new ones that are emerging?

One of the two basic beliefs in the modern period since

Renaissance, has been in the value of individual competition.

The conviction was that the more a man worked to further

his economic self interests and to become wealthy, the

more he would contribute to the material progress of the

community. It was true, all the way, in the growing stages

of modern industrialism and capitalism that for anybody

to strive to become rich by increasing our trade or building

a bigger factory would eventually mean the production of

more material goods for the community.

Competition

In the beginning, competition was a healthy activity.

But in the present day of giant business, monopoly and

capitalism, many people cannot cope. Only very few

professionals can cope and even then, they are subject to

the rise and fall of price and the fluctuating market like

everyone else. The vast majority of the actual workers

and capitalists alike, professional people or businessmen,

must fit into the broad groups such as labour unions or big

industries to sell their services or they cannot survive in

the psychology of buying and selling. According to Rollo

May, “we have been taught to strive to get ahead the next

man, but actually today, one’s success depends much more

on how well one learns to work with one’s fellow workers,

even the individual crook cannot make out very well on his

own these days, he has to join a racket”.

Actually, the major argument of this feature article is that

the unique powers and initiative of every individual must be

rediscovered and used as basis for work which contributes

to the good of the community, rather than melted down in

the collectivist pot of conformity.

The individual’s striving for his own gain, satisfaction and

well-being is fine, without an emphasis on social welfare, no

longer automatically brings good to the community.

This type of competitiveness in the society in which for

you to fall in a deal is as good as for me to succeed, since

it pushes me ahead in the scramble up the ladder, raises

many psychological problems. It makes every man the

potential enemy of his neighbour. The will to plot to kill

becomes the order of the day. Whenever any deal is at

stake, interpersonal hostility, resentment, real or margined,

becomes the order of the day. It further increases, greatly,

our anxiety and isolation from each other.

This inner lack, which has been awakened by stress,

and tension imposed by the quest to get ahead of others,

most often, our peer groups, leads to clubbing, where the

individual’s ability, know-how, and latent skill are sunk

forever. This is because, we never know who we are in a

crowd. I am not, in any day, suggesting that you become a

loner, but allow gravity to pull you to a group. Longfellow,

once said that, “if we are related, we shall meet”. Late Chief

Obafemi Awolowo, also said that “only the deep can call

to the deep”.

Period Of Change

The characteristics of a period of change like the present

is precisely that everyone does ask the wrong question. The

old goals criteria of judgement, principles and standards

are still there in our minds and habits, but they do not

fit, and hence, most people are eternally frustrated by

asking questions which never could lead to right answer.

The situation is like a cloth spread out on table which

contains groundnuts, after a time, it folds and a large

quantity is rapped and very few still remains. Those tied

up become lost in a pot porri of contradictory answers,

“reasons” operate while one goes to class; “emotion”, when

one visits one’s lovers; “will power”, when one studies

for an examination and religious duty at funeral and on

Christmas day. This compartmentalization of values and

goals, leads very quickly to an understanding of the utility of

the personality, and the person, in pieces within, as well as

without, does not know which way to go.

Spliting Of Personality

In trying to say more, Rollo May, has directly finished it

by reminding us that several great men, who lived before

us, saw the splitting up of personality, which was occurring.

Those were Henrik, Ibsen, Paul Cezanne, and Sigmund Freud.

Each of these men proclaimed that we must find a new unity

for our lives.

Ibsen showed in his play, “A Dolls House”, that if the

husband simply goes off to business, keeping his work and

his family in different compartments, like a good nineteenth

century banker, and treats his wife like a doll, that house

will collapse.

Cezanne, attacked the artificial and sentimental art of the

nineteenth century and showed that art must deal with the

honest realities of life and that beauty has more to do with

integrity than with prettiness.

Freud, pointed out that if people repress their emotions

and try to act a s if sex and anger did not exist, they end up

neurotic. And he worked out a new technique for bringing

out the deeper, unconscious, irrational level in personality

which h had been suppressed, thus helping the person to

become a thinking, feeling, and willing entity.

In his contribution, Nietzche, centered his argument on

finding the center of new values. This he termed revaluation

or transvaluation of values. Revaluation of all values that

is the formula for an act of ultimate self-examination or

introspection.

Quest For Materialism

In our society today, one thing now counts and that is

MONEY, not wealth. This has made the slow horses and

women of easy virtue to lose personal identity. All activities

are started, these days, by how much it will attract, not how

much service that is set out to render to the public, the society.

People soon forget that the greater the service, the larger the

finance any activity attracts. Those who set out for money

end up splitting up because they will acquire the money but

no end to the guilt which they have put themselves. The

quest for money without actual self-understanding leads to

personal nihilism, self-destruction. This is the main reason

why some big shots in government and other positions of

trust in organized private section, empty the nation’s treasury

and strong rooms, and stash away billions of naira in foreign

banks while starving the local banks and decreasing the

economic power of the nation. This is also the reason why

the good and prestigious name the culprits have built many,

many, many years ago, is disgracefully destroyed by one single

misdemeanor occasioned by questionable greed and avarice.

It is the very reason why contractors abandon government

projects after receiving mobilization fees. Why all these

antipathy against God and humanity?

Unlimited Desire

Unlimited desire is the inveterate enemy of progress

and happiness. When you greedily aim at what you know

you cannot achieve now or at as future time, you create an

intractable problem for yourself, the weight of which your

heart beat cannot contain, and then, hypertension and allied

diseases of the heart will set in, and, unless you are lucky,

sudden and lamentable death will ensue.

If you acquire uncontrollable wealth and you flamboyantly

show off and brag with the wealth, you soon become as target

of the hungry, faceless and heartless armed robbers; you face

the ugly circumstance of fear, during the day and at night. You

become restless and uncomfortable in the midst of society,

and consequently, happiness will elude you.

When you pack ten posh cars in your compound and your

immediate relations are daily moving on “legedes benze”, the

society around you will wink and gossip, at times, to your

hearing. Your happiness is not complete because you are

selfishly alone in your “kingdom…”.

You save billions of naira in the bank and your immediate

relations, brother or sister, cannot have three square meals

a day or pay the schools fees of their children, the act is

apathetic, antipathetic, sadistic, and if you want to be

happy, you have to take others around you happy; this is the

immutable law of nature.

Greed, avarice, and uncontrolled acquisitive instinct,

are the bane of happiness. These unwholesome habits are

capable of leading unwary indulgent into corruptive acts

that are sanctionable, with denial of freedom and manacle

of name.

Materialist malady is a lethal disease that knows no

bounds. Because of this, it behoves any reasonably conscious

individual to beware of greed, acquisitive instinct and proven

insatiability, in order to have peace of mind, the divine

peace of mind that passeth all understanding, and eternal

happiness, in his or her journey through this temptatious

world, where many things, ephemeral and transient, attract

the most greedy, glutinous and insatiable person.

Many women go all out in search of a wealthy person to

marry, not because they love the person, but because they

hope to amass wealth from the matrimonial deal. As soon

as they find that their husbands are conscious and strict, and

not extravagant with their wealth, they trump up accusations

of maltreatment, wickedness, infidelity and so on.

The same scenario goes for men who go all out to marry a

wealthy, prestigious lady, not for the sake of true love, but for

the main reason of basking on the wealth and social position

of the lady. But, as soon as they discover that their wives

are not just the loose, hen-pecked and extravagant type,

who would leave everything they have for their husbands to

manage the way they like, the inordinate ambitious husbands

would start formulating vicious lies against wives. The

wives, who are already self-contented women, would care

less about them and eventually, the nuptial tie is let loose,

and everyone goes his or her own way.

The world’s veteran sage and author, William Shakespeare,

the legendary literature Icon, in one of his comedies,

described one of his greedy, voracious actors in these words

“light vanity, insatiate cormorant, consuming means, soon

burn out himself, with eager feeding food, doth choke the

feeder”. This is true. Because, if you allow materialist malady

to obsessively control your life, the resultant danger is that

greed, avarice, lack of contentment and insatiability, will

constantly flow through your blood and your thinking faculty

will become negative; and pride, arrogance, and flamboyancy,

will be your portion.

My dear friends and readers the foregoing are some

examples to guide you. In order to have divine peace of

mind and eternal happiness in this “veil of tears”, this

unpredictable, problematic world, endeavour, as much

as possible, to avoid inordinate ambition and unhealthy

acquisitive instinct and excessive desire; but be ambitious

and pursue what you know you can achieve. Be contented

with what you have or your present position in life; but strive

hard to achieve what your mind has conceived. Think well,

say well, act well, and all will be well with you.

